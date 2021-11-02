DKH: That euphoria Braves fans felt over the weekend reminds me of a certain Super Bowl

I hope I’m wrong, but as a lifelong Atlanta professional sports fan I’ve got a sinking feeling right now.

You know the euphoria we Braves fans felt on Saturday night after the cobbled-together starting-pitcher-by-committee held on long enough for Dansby and Jorge to hit back-to-back homers?

And then again on Sunday, at the start of yet another bullpen game, when Adam Duvall slapped a grand slam to put Atlanta up by four runs?

At that moment, I felt the irrational joy you feel when your team is winning, but a thousand times over because the Braves were going to win it all right then and there and this was going to be the last game of the World Series.

I just knew it.

But I also had a sense of deja vu that I couldn’t quite put my finger on. No, it wasn’t a flashback to the Braves’ Game 6 victory in 1995 to clinch the World Series over the Cleveland Indians.

It was something else. After the game ended, I realized what it was.

It was exactly how I felt in the third quarter of Super Bowl LI in 2017.

You may remember that the Falcons were beating the Patriots 28-3. They had it in the bag. I couldn’t believe it was happening, but it was.