DKH: That euphoria Braves fans felt over the weekend reminds me of a certain Super Bowl

I hope I’m wrong, but as a lifelong Atlanta professional sports fan I’ve got a sinking feeling right now.
You know the euphoria we Braves fans felt on Saturday night after the cobbled-together starting-pitcher-by-committee held on long enough for Dansby and Jorge to hit back-to-back homers?
And then again on Sunday, at the start of yet another bullpen game, when Adam Duvall slapped a grand slam to put Atlanta up by four runs?
At that moment, I felt the irrational joy you feel when your team is winning, but a thousand times over because the Braves were going to win it all right then and there and this was going to be the last game of the World Series.
I just knew it.
But I also had a sense of deja vu that I couldn’t quite put my finger on. No, it wasn’t a flashback to the Braves’ Game 6 victory in 1995 to clinch the World Series over the Cleveland Indians.
It was something else. After the game ended, I realized what it was.
It was exactly how I felt in the third quarter of Super Bowl LI in 2017.
You may remember that the Falcons were beating the Patriots 28-3. They had it in the bag. I couldn’t believe it was happening, but it was.
And then it wasn’t.
Right now, with the Braves up a game and with all the wonderful moments and colorful characters we’ve enjoyed so far, that may not seem like a fair comparison. But remember that those Falcons had a league MVP of their own in Matt Ryan, as well as the unstoppable Julio Jones and a blazingly fast defense that had Tom Brady on the ropes.
And now we view them as chokers, posers, and another sad chapter in Atlanta sports history.
I’m not saying it’s going to happen with these Braves. But I am saying it could happen.
I am saying that I’m psychologically preparing myself for another heartbreaking ending to what has been up to this point a truly magical season. If you’re a true Braves fan, you’re probably doing the same thing.
But then I’m going to watch tonight’s game and yell my head off. I expect Freddie and Eddie and Ozzie and Austin and Max and Matzek and everybody else – even Luke Jackson – to play hard and fast and loose, and to play to win.
If there’s a Game 7, I’ll do it all over again, and they will too.
And if the Braves win?
Well, I'll believe it when I see it.