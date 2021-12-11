Dr. Ricardo Maldonado: Talking about the Omicron variant as we head into the holidays

The Omicron variant has been identified in 16 states as of yesterday and the number will continue to increase in the days ahead.
What is Omicron?
It is a variant that originated in South Africa and as in other variants, a lot of work is being done by scientists to have important information available as soon as possible—I would expect it in the coming weeks.
What we know about Omicron right now is that it has several mutations on the spike protein which is the part the virus uses to attach to our cells. This spike protein is also the target for the vaccines we use to protect ourselves from the virus and the target for the monoclonal antibodies we have used to treat early infections. That is the reason there are concerns about how well those treatments will work against this variant. The ongoing studies now will help answer those concerns.
So far, it appears Omicron is very contagious, perhaps because it acquired some genes from the common cold virus. But on the other hand, that could also potentially mean it is less virulent or dangerous than the Delta variant. That would be great news, although it’s important to note that the data we have so far of mild infections was on younger and healthier individuals. It would be interesting to know how severe it could be on elderly or patients with more significant medical problems.
As I mentioned in the beginning, Omicron has been identified in at least 16 states. The fact that we have not identified a case in Alabama does not necessarily mean it is not here already. Keep in mind, though, that most of the country is still dealing mainly with the contagious and deadly Delta variant, and likely will continue to be for weeks. Omicron, however, has the potential to become the dominant variant quickly as the experience in South Africa suggest.
What can you do to protect yourself?
The best way to protect yourself from a serious COVID-19 infection is getting vaccinated. Current vaccines are still expected to prevent severe disease. Booster vaccines have been approved for all adults, and I would recommend it, especially for the elderly and immunocompromised and people with serious comorbidities. Social distancing and appropriate mask-wearing have also saved lives by decreasing the chances to get COVID-19. I would recommend both for those who have not been vaccinated.
We know Omicron has caused disease among vaccinated individuals, but no severe disease and also among people who just recovered from Delta and have natural immunity.
The oral antiviral molnupiravir is expected to get emergency use authorization (EUA) and will also be an important tool, but only when given within five days of the onset of symptoms. Early diagnosis will be very important.
Don’t panic!
We should not be overly worried or panicked about Omicron, but being cautious is always wise when we are dealing with a virus that could potentially cause severe disease like COVID-19.
We expect an increase in COVID-19 cases during this holiday season, and with that, an increase in hospitalizations. We anticipate we could also see more deaths, especially among the unvaccinated, which is very sad and unnecessary.
The pandemic continues to be heavily politicized, so it is important that you listen to your personal physician who you have always trusted to care for you, as well as to infectious disease specialists.
I hope everyone has a wonderful and safe holiday season!
