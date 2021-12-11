Dr. Ricardo Maldonado: Talking about the Omicron variant as we head into the holidays

The Omicron variant has been identified in 16 states as of yesterday and the number will continue to increase in the days ahead.

What is Omicron?

It is a variant that originated in South Africa and as in other variants, a lot of work is being done by scientists to have important information available as soon as possible—I would expect it in the coming weeks.

What we know about Omicron right now is that it has several mutations on the spike protein which is the part the virus uses to attach to our cells. This spike protein is also the target for the vaccines we use to protect ourselves from the virus and the target for the monoclonal antibodies we have used to treat early infections. That is the reason there are concerns about how well those treatments will work against this variant. The ongoing studies now will help answer those concerns.