Editorial: Why this photo of Harold Franklin is the perfect picture of courage

This photograph of Harold Franklin on Auburn's campus in 1964 is about as perfect a picture of courage as you'll ever see.

Sure, there are many other photos, like the one that shows Franklin walking away from state troopers and a crowd of several hundred students, some of them yelling "Tiger Meat" at him, the same way they would address opposing football teams. It was Jan. 4, and it was raining, and Franklin was wearing a hat and heavy overcoat. He was headed to the library to register for classes.

This was a huge moment, filled with uncertainty. Based on recent history, Franklin had every reason to fear for his life. He pushed through those low feelings and kept walking, bravely registering for class and facing a crush of media, in a scene described by Franklin and Martin Olliff in a 2006 campus lecture.

When Franklin left the library through a back door, two young men greeted him and welcomed him to campus. Their names were Jim Dinsmore and Bobby Boettcher.

Franklin survived that day to become the first Black student at Auburn University, enrolling in its graduate school in pursuit of a master’s degree in history. Later, when he went to class in Samford Hall, an Auburn football star named Bill Van Dyke shook his hand and made sure that none of the other students harrassed him.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}