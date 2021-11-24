Filush-Glaze: School children are facing more challenges than ever before

It is not unusual for me to see staff carrying the weight of their student’s emotions, feeling broken by the level of despair these kids are expressing. And, that’s just the ones that we know about, right? What scares me is the number of children told to keep family secrets at home or the ones who have trust issues and simply struggle talking to anyone about how they are feeling or sharing what they are going through. The ones that do share talk about how much of a relief it is to unburden what they have been carrying, and it’s almost as if they sense they have found their life raft, clinging on with all the strength they can muster.

To me, what stands out is how many kids weren’t even looking forward to the holidays. In the past, kids would be counting down the days for their break, but now school has become their safe haven. The support they have found from their teachers, peers and counselors seems to outweigh the absence of what they are receiving at home, thus entering the holiday season is being faced with dread.

If you are like me, you find this beyond heartbreaking. The loneliness, despair and high levels of anxiety these children are carrying is leading to horrific crisis situations, many of which will impact me and the people who have worked with them forever.