'Go now!' Auburn student covering war in Ukraine recounts arrest in Russian-backed breakaway state

After a month and a half of reporting from Ukraine, I decided to enter the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic, more commonly called Transnistria. I wanted to see the other side of the story, and gain a new perspective from Russian-backed separatists. Visiting the separatists in Ukraine’s Donbas region, the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, was not feasible.

Transnistria split from Moldova after the fall of the Soviet Union, gaining de facto independence in 1992 following a civil war. Russian troops have remained in the disputed territory since, and Russian flags have been co-adopted alongside the Pridnestrovian Hammer and Sickle flag.

The Russian-backed breakaway state is wedged between Ukraine and Moldova. Despite maintaining all the characteristics of statehood – a defined border, military, currency (the Pridnestrovian Ruble) – Transnistria is internationally recognized as part of Moldova.

Russia is the only state to maintain a consulate in Transnistria. Although the Russian Federation maintains a diplomatic office in the capital Tiraspol, it does not officially recognize Transnistria as a state. Russia only officially recognized the Donetsk and Luhanks Republics, which have existed since 2014, on Feb. 21, 2022, just days before its invasion of Ukraine.

'To the Soviet Union'

I took a bus from Moldova’s capital Chișinău to the Transnistrian capital of Tiraspol on Apr. 9. Relations are cordial enough that locals and tourists can travel between the two with relative ease. The Transnistrian border is manned by Russian troops, with a Pridnestrovian customs building to the rear of the Russian road block. I entered on a tourist visa and was issued a travel slip. Like Israel, Transnistria issues slips instead of stamping passports.

Pridnestrovians are mostly Russian speaking, though ethnic Romanians, Moldovans and Ukrainians live in the region. The uniting culture is Transnistria’s communist aesthetic. Statues of Lenin are a frequent sight, found in front of Tiraspol City Hall, the Supreme Council and even the hostel I stayed in. There are more Hammers, Sickles, and Red Stars than a visitor can count.

“Lenin is to Transnistria what Lincoln is to USA,” explained a man named Dima. “Lincoln freed the slaves and Lenin freed the Slavs from the Czar.”

My hostel had portraits of Stalin, Lenin and Putin adorning the walls. The country is a Soviet time capsule; tourists are drawn into this Soviet Disney.

After dinner I discussed the communist iconography with the owners of my hostel, Evghenia and her husband. “We are culturally communist,” explained Evghenia.

“Life was better under USSR, but now we are just monopoly.” She was referring to the conglomerate Sheriff, which owns most of Transnistria.

Evghenia did not know I was a journalist and thought we were just having a conversation about the ongoing war in Ukraine. She shares the mainstream Transnistrian opinion and sees the Russian invasion of Ukraine as justified.

“Well, we are Russian, so obviously we support Russia," she said. "NATO’s expansion is major provocation and Russia is protecting interests of ethnic Russians.

“Once the Russians take Odessa [nearby in Ukraine] they will come to liberate Pridnestrovie.”

Before bed, Evghenia and her husband poured shots of cognac.

“To the Soviet Union” was our toast. Her husband then said, slightly drunk from several earlier glasses, “F--- Joe Biden.”

Evghenia called Biden crazy, and they both explained how they much preferred Trump, whom they perceived to have a good relationship with Putin.

'Run, Forrest, Run'

The country may appear communist with its Soviet iconography but Pridnestrovie is best described as a corporate monopoly. The corporation, Sheriff, owns almost everything: grocery stores, liquor stores, tobacco shops, gyms, car dealerships, gas stations, a football stadium (where its team FC Sheriff beat Real Madrid) and much more.

I set out to photograph Sheriff properties the morning of Apr. 11. I was outside a Sheriff grocery store when a police van pulled up beside me. Two police officers got out while the driver remained inside. They asked for my passport and travel slip. The police were polite and photographed my papers. They even let me photograph their patches before telling me it was OK to go.

The police van was trailing me as I walked away. The driver was on his phone. I walked about two blocks before the van sped right beside me. The door flew open, and two of the cops jumped out, grabbed my arms and forced me inside. My shin slammed on the door.

“We go to interpreter,” the driver said. We went a few kilometers away and I was handed to other officials at a Soviet-looking government building.

Soldiers in Russian EMR pattern camouflage, which I knew from corpses I’d seen in Kharkiv, Ukraine, manned the building inside and out. The seal of the MGB – Ministry of State Security – hung on the wall. It was the first thing I saw after being walked inside.

I was shoved into a holding cell, a cold room with concrete walls painted aquamarine. My wrist was bruised in the process. There was a small window with bars looking into a courtyard, and I had a chair.

Eventually an MGB agent, who eventually gave his name as Nick, came to interrogate me. Looking at my passport, he asked where I was from.

“Opelika, Alabama,” I said.

“Oh Alabama … like the Forrest Gump,” chimed Nick. “Run Forrest, Run.”

Nick asked me where I had been in Pridnestrovie and my reason for visiting Tiraspol. I responded, “Tourism.” I did enter Transnistria on a tourist visa, after all.

The MGB agent pulled out his phone and flipped through articles I wrote or contributed to. “You are a liar,” Nick said.

I was interrogated several times and had my phone and camera confiscated. I was watched closely when permitted to use a squat toilet - to make sure I didn't flush a memory card.

Between interrogations I was allowed to smoke through the bars of my cell. Five cigarettes in total, and I savored each one thinking it may be my last smoke for a long time. They were Sheriff brand tobacco.

The cell’s metal door opened and an MGB agent with a Nikon camera came to take my mugshot. I was stripped of my clothing so the agent could photograph each of my tattoos. It was all so dehumanizing.

“Typical tourist experience,” the agent with the camera gloated as I stood with my pants down. “Oh wait, you’re not tourist.” He laughed and left my cell. The cameraman came back with printouts of each tattoo and wrote down their significance.

The MGB copied all of the photos from my camera and phone, and they reiterated how I was not leaving any time soon. The agents became angry at seeing my photos of anti-Putin, anti-Russia posters and graffiti.

“I haven’t done anything illegal,” I pleaded. “I’ve not photographed any prohibited government buildings or troops.”

That was a lie. I had photographed the Russian consulate.

“Maybe, maybe,” said Nick. “But I think not true.”

Criticizing the Russian troops in the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic, a force estimated at between 500 and 2,000, is punishable by up to seven years in prison. MGB taunted how I wasn’t going home anytime soon because of my previous news coverage.

After about seven hours in my cell, the main MGB agent who interrogated me entered.

“Ho, ho, ho! I’m Santa,” Nick said as he threw me my camera. “We go now. You are getting deported.”

'Don't worry!'

I was deported on charges of “coverage unfair to the Russian Federation and Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic.”

A driver took me to my hostel to grab my things; that was generous of MGB. Nick rode in the back of the car with me. Then we drove the half hour to the border of Moldova. I checked my map repeatedly to ensure we were actually going to the border and not some Pridnestrovian prison.

“Don’t worry!” Nick exclaimed each time I’d check the map, but how could I not? Eventually, we crossed the Dniester River at Bendery and got to the first border post, much to my relief. I hastily collected my things from the car’s trunk.

“You may never re-enter Pridnestrovie. Go now!” Nick said. I crossed the border on foot, passing Russian troops stationed there. I was the only traveler walking and the AK-clad Russian troops eyed me.

“Hello,” I awkwardly said as I passed them, getting “Hello” in return.

I made it to the nearest gas station and managed to hitch a ride back to Chișinău with some construction workers, grateful to be out of Transnistria. Reentering Moldova was the most ecstatic experience of my life. I was free again.

I reflected on my experience during the ride to Chișinău. I was incredibly anxious locked in my cell. It was incredibly tense; I was more scared imprisoned than when artillery shook my hotel in Kharkiv a month earlier.

“How would any of my friends or family find out what happened to me?” I thought while in my cell. My experience of getting snatched off the street, arrested and deported gave me a small glimpse of life under authoritarianism.

More of Collin Mayfield’s reporting can be found on his instagram @collin_mayfield