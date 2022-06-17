Guest opinion: A message to Katie Britt, Mo Brooks - and the people voting for them

Brooks or Britt Alabama voters: Tuesday, June 21 is an extremely important day. This coming Tuesday, we continue the rights and responsibilities bestowed on us by the thousands of patriots who chose death over authoritarianism during the Revolutionary War.

For three quarters of a century, this writer has witnessed our nation going further left than ever in our history. Think of our nation’s men and women in uniform who have fought to defend our freedoms and who never got the opportunity to come home. Whine about the voting process or our elected representation, but good people, there is no other recourse to bring the pendulum back other than exercising your right to vote.

As you know, in the U.S. Senate race our choices are Katie Britt or Mo Brooks. So, what matters most in deciding who to cast a ballot for? In my opinion, a few traits to hone in on would be a principled leader, one with integrity and the ability to listen.

Mr. Brooks, for your many years in the state legislature, 11 years at the Federal level, you have earned gratitude and platitudes. However, your past service, sir, is insufficient to send you back to D.C. at a higher level. From the career politician context, the inability to motivate people to follow you and your recent public bashing of anyone that questions you or your motives – for example, President Trump – is indicative of your inability to lead or listen. It is clear that we need new blood in Washington.

Mrs. Britt, the electorate’s expectation of you is very high. Your rise in the polls since June 2021 shows a driven work ethic that did not happen by chance. You traveled all corners of the state and energized a younger generation that has not been engaged politically in years. Candidly, what appeals to so many across the state is the “fire in your belly” and ultimately a new generation of conservative leadership in our nation’s Capital who will defend Alabama’s values and Alabama’s people.

Therefore, we the people charge you to fight on every front against the liberal epidemic all around us. As we send the first elected woman Senator from Alabama to D.C., we depend on you to adhere to your conservative platform, put Alabama first, and improve Alabama’s image in every way imaginable.

Allen Harris is CEO of Bailey-Harris Construction in Auburn and describes himself as “no stranger to the political arena and involved in state workforce development.” He can be reached at allenharris593@gmail.com