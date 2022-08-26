Guest opinion: United Way of Lee County's goal is $925K; here's what they plan to do with it

Just last month our local United Way kicked off its annual campaign to raise the funds needed to support 22 area agencies and maintain a community emergency fund.

The goal this year: $925,000, nearly a million dollars.

So, what do we do with all of that money? I’m glad you asked! It is important to know that money raised stays right here in Lee County to support nonprofits that are doing crucial, life-saving work every day.

Each year, more than 20 nonprofits apply for funding through United Way. A committee of local volunteers reviews the applications and financial reports of each nonprofit and meets with each before deciding how to allocate the money. This committee makes sure every dime is spent wisely.

The 22 nonprofits who rely on funding from the United Way are doing essential work in our community. The Domestic Violence Intervention Center is providing refuge and support for families needing to start a new life. The Child Advocacy Center helps facilitate forensic interviews for victims of child abuse and offers free counseling. The Salvation Army provides hot meals to homebound seniors. These are just a few examples of the lifesaving work our partner agencies do every day in our community.

Donations also allow the United Way to respond quickly in times of community crisis and natural disasters. And, on a daily basis, United Way operates a free help hotline. Anyone can dial 2-1-1 and receive information on resources that can help in times of need.

Because United Way supports more than 20 nonprofits, your dollars make a broad impact. To meet goal, we need the help of every member of the community. I encourage readers to consider giving any amount — every donation is a step closer to being the kind of community that comes together to feed, protect, educate, support and care for one another.

And, the more you give, the more others are inspired to give. Give $1,000 or more to become a Leadership Giver!

With your help we can ensure that the most basic needs of our neighbors are met and everyone gets the family support, educational assistance, health and wellness resources and crisis relief they need and deserve.

Your gift can transform lives and help to elevate an entire community. Venmo @UnitedWayofLeeCountyAL, donate online at www.unitedwayofleecounty.com or mail a check to 2133 Executive Park Dr., Opelika, AL 36801. Donations are tax deductible.

Tipi Miller is director of United Way of Lee County.