Jenny Filush-Glaze: Here's the one word not to say to someone who's grieving

I’m obviously a big fan of words, but I would be remiss if I didn’t mention that sometimes words can cut like a knife, and the person wielding that knife might not even be aware of the harm they inflicted upon someone who is grieving. I mean, we all have heard the infamous “they’re in a better place” phrase that seems to reverberate around everyone’s grief journey like a dark cloud, the phrase that “means well” but clearly leaves many wondering “why would someone say that to me?”
In response, I often remind those who are grieving that people, in general, are uncomfortable with grief and they really struggle with figuring out what to say and how to be supportive. I also tell them that one day I’m going to write a book that gives specific details about all of these “faux pas” with the hopes that we can learn how to use our words wisely and with compassion and empathy.
One word in particular tends to wound more than others, especially when we are discussing anticipatory death, and that is “relieved.” You’ve heard it, I’ve heard it and yes, many of us (if we are being honest) have actually used it when attempting to comfort those who have been on a long caregiving journey – but let me give a little bit of insight here – even though someone who is going through this type of loss might indeed feel “relieved,” to have someone else describe their grief journey in that way can be harsh and beyond hurtful.
“Relieved” is something you feel when someone makes it home safely or when test results come back favorable – but to use “relieved” to send the message that someone should feel this way after the death of their loved one can be crushing.
Again, I know that people in general are kind and filled with the need to help one another and support them through a very difficult time, but sometimes we need to take a moment and really think through what we are saying with our words and how they might come across to others. I stand by my statement in years past that “saying something is better than avoiding and not saying anything at all,” but perhaps we can learn from our experiences and recognize that we have room to improve in our support of one another.
Let us be mindful of ways that we can love one another in their bereavement and ask them to share with us “how” they are feeling instead of “assuming” that we know how they feel. By using the wrong words, we risk facing barriers and walls that our friends and family erect in order to protect themselves, leaving many confused and hurt by the implied distance – so let’s keep those lines of communication open and perhaps find “relief” in being present for whom we love as they traverse the winding path of grief.