Jenny Filush-Glaze: Here's the one word not to say to someone who's grieving

I’m obviously a big fan of words, but I would be remiss if I didn’t mention that sometimes words can cut like a knife, and the person wielding that knife might not even be aware of the harm they inflicted upon someone who is grieving. I mean, we all have heard the infamous “they’re in a better place” phrase that seems to reverberate around everyone’s grief journey like a dark cloud, the phrase that “means well” but clearly leaves many wondering “why would someone say that to me?”

In response, I often remind those who are grieving that people, in general, are uncomfortable with grief and they really struggle with figuring out what to say and how to be supportive. I also tell them that one day I’m going to write a book that gives specific details about all of these “faux pas” with the hopes that we can learn how to use our words wisely and with compassion and empathy.

