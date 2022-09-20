Jim Sikes: Here's a real wine spot in Auburn that's full of fun vibes

Auburn-Opelika has many food and beverage places. There are opportunities for quality menus, and many offer an excellent selection of wines.

Now we are being treated to a real wine spot, a different venue full of fun vibes. It’s known as Cerulean Wine Bar. It’s on Midtown’s Main Street at 1188 Opelika Road in Auburn, across from Plaza Bar and Grill.

Cerulean has a compact and comfortable inside bar. Brand-new banquettes have just been installed to ease the space and draw you in. The covered outside area feels like inside. It has sides and a mostly enclosed front. Cerulean sits 50 in all. If you have a party of seven or more, they will accept your reservation.

Cerulean is in the business of wine tasting. There's a group tasting every Tuesday. Aimee and I went to one recently. It was fun, and a nice atmosphere. Some sat in a group and celebrated a birthday. There were a couple of long tables and another across the front.

Our host Chris Kennedy got us together with five wines and good information about each one. There were cards available for making notes about the wines. Toward the end of the session we were offered the opportunity to purchase wines for delivery at the end of the week. The prices were very good, too. Cerulean has wines for retail sale available at all times.

For the tasting, a charcuterie board was offered to each group. In our case, there was one made for just the two of us. It was a really tasty variety. They made sure to tell us that there were no refills! We sure enjoyed ours.

When you take a close look at the menu, you realize that you can have a wine tasting every day because the menu is arranged in flights of three wines. A nice feature is you can have glasses and bottles of those same wines.

In addition to the flights of wines, there's a nice wine list available. It features a variety of more unusual wines plus some “top shelf” offerings.

This is an opportunity to enjoy some really fine wines at a reasonable cost. Chris will tell you the down and dirty about every wine. He's a true sommelier and does his job well.

Jordan Whitley is the brains behind Cerulean. For those of us who have been around a while, her dad is Mike Whitley.

The Sword and Skillet food truck is permanently parked next to Cerulean. That’s the work of Jordan’s husband, Torrey Hall, who is also chef/partner at The Landing at Parker on Lake Martin.

You are welcome to shop from Sword and Skillet and go back to Cerulean to eat plus enjoy your wine or beer. What a great arrangement.

Coming Tuesday, tastings include wines from Germany – think Octoberfest – and Australia. Wine Down Wednesdays features special pricing on glasses and bottles of wines, and there’s live music on Fridays and a date night event every month with a special theme. A truly full lineup.

Jordan, Torrey and Chris bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to this area. Go visit them at Midtown. You’ll have a fun time.