Jim Sikes: In Birmingham for Auburn's bowl game, or anything else? Here are some restaurant recommendations

Nabeel’s is John Klein’s favorite. They have a strong leaning toward Greek. Attention – they serve breakfast.

My versatile friend Karen Porter sent me a laundry list with lots of expected candidates. She gets her Italian cuisine at GianMarco’s. These folks do it right. Try El Zun Zun for fine Mexican.

Lots of folks advise you don’t miss Bright Star in Bessemer. Me too.

I am also just as interested in finding some good barbecue. Birmingham certainly has its share.

Some of my favorites are surely on somebody’s list of good places. If you are in search of some BBQ during your visit to the Birmingham Bowl or another time, consider giving one of these a try.

Chef Mike Wilson has several locations of Saw’s BBQ. One’s a Soul Kitchen and another a Juke Joint. Rather well-known Miss Myra’s BBQ in the Summit area is worth a stop. They’ve got chicken with Alabama white sauce, too.

Johnny Ray’s on Colonnade is a solid choice. My favorite is 2 Men and a Pig in Magic City. One of the three partner’s name is Pig. Their pulled pork is mighty fine. The atmosphere is as cool as the Q is good. Mike McGlynn says don’t miss Rodney Scott’s BBQ.

Sounds like there’s a month worth eating and maybe more in Birmingham. See you up the road real soon.