Jim Sikes: In Birmingham for Auburn's bowl game, or anything else? Here are some restaurant recommendations

Every year I try to give a list of places to eat in the area of Auburn’s Bowl game. With this year’s location being just up the road in Birmingham, I asked local gourmands Willi Cox and Bill Mixon; foodie friends Kay Yeager and Karen Porter; grill expert Mike McGlynn; Fetch Me guru Harrison Evola; restaurant guy Matt Schultz; cleric friends Michael Farmer and John Klein; and local food writers Ann Cipperly and Stacey Wallace.
After hearing from most of them, here are places you ought to consider.
Right up front, Rob McDaniel’s new spot, Helen, is all the rage. Forget that one at bowl time. But make sure you go there sometime. You’ll be very happy. Matt Schultz thinks so. He also gives Chris Hasting’s OvenBird a thumbs up. Ann Cipperly does too.
There’s no better judge of a restaurant than my friend Willi Cox. A favorite of his is Automatic Seafood and Oysters on Fifth Avenue South. They serve dinner and weekend brunch. As he said, “Oyster and Champagne. How can you go wrong?” They serve them freshly shucked plus grilled and fried. The entire menu is killer good.
According to Kay Yeager, there are lots of choices on her list. Of course, there’s Frank Stitt’s Bottega. After that, give Perry’s Steakhouse a try. Also El Barrio and Jack Brown’s Mudtown for a fine burger.
Nabeel’s is John Klein’s favorite. They have a strong leaning toward Greek. Attention – they serve breakfast.
My versatile friend Karen Porter sent me a laundry list with lots of expected candidates. She gets her Italian cuisine at GianMarco’s. These folks do it right. Try El Zun Zun for fine Mexican.
Lots of folks advise you don’t miss Bright Star in Bessemer. Me too.
I am also just as interested in finding some good barbecue. Birmingham certainly has its share.
Some of my favorites are surely on somebody’s list of good places. If you are in search of some BBQ during your visit to the Birmingham Bowl or another time, consider giving one of these a try.
Chef Mike Wilson has several locations of Saw’s BBQ. One’s a Soul Kitchen and another a Juke Joint. Rather well-known Miss Myra’s BBQ in the Summit area is worth a stop. They’ve got chicken with Alabama white sauce, too.
Johnny Ray’s on Colonnade is a solid choice. My favorite is 2 Men and a Pig in Magic City. One of the three partner’s name is Pig. Their pulled pork is mighty fine. The atmosphere is as cool as the Q is good. Mike McGlynn says don’t miss Rodney Scott’s BBQ.
Sounds like there’s a month worth eating and maybe more in Birmingham. See you up the road real soon.