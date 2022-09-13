Jim Sikes: Jazz up Rosh Hashanah with these Creole matzah balls

Michael Twitty has a new book, “Kosher Soul.” In it, he talks about the challenges, especially culinary ones, of Jews in the South—not just transplanted ones, but those growing up here. By the way, Twitty is Black.

East Alabama Arts just treated us to a performance of “Till We Meet Again,” a musical by Mark Hayes and Jim Harris that centers on the life of Opelika’s Henry Stern. In my many conversations with Big Henry, I heard about some of his challenges of growing up here.

As far as culinary goes, I don’t know of his family’s exact difficulties with food and its acceptability. They were huge starting out, and let’s just say that Henry smoothed the edges a good bit over the years. His children grew up in the Jewish faith and family traditions. They keep those values and food today.

As to Big Henry and food, his favorite at Jimmy’s was roast beef, in the tender pot roast style. He had it for lunch many times. He also fully embraced Southern barbecue. Henry had a blessing for the featured meat. I can recite it today: “Born a pig, lived a pig, died a pig. Now a cow.” He smoothed the edges a lot!

Those of us growing up in Opelika had many Jewish classmates and friends. Same for Aimee in New Orleans. Too bad the faith wasn’t well explained. The biggest feature was extra holidays.

Twitty talks about culinary. How do you handle the heavy hand with pork? It’s already in our food: the veggies.

If you want to hang with tradition for Rosh Hashanah, you can do it these days. That brisket is available. The barbecue folks made it happen. In doubt? Ask Ginger Stern. She knows the best brisket values around.

Make that slow-cooked luscious beef with fine gravy, chicken soup and matzah balls, proper chopped liver, potato latkes, apple sauce and string beans. Maybe some honey on the table. Unless you are really ambitious, buy your challah, chocolate babka and rugelach.

Wow, that’s lots of food. Absolutely. It’s a New Year’s celebration. Tradition.

I thought we could look at making matzah balls in a Creole style. Why not? It ought to be practical. Matzah balls are simple. Buy a mix! They are at the store. I got Streit’s at Publix. Manischewitz is easy to find. Quick online, too. You can get those breads and sweets at the same time. The internet is the boon of the diaspora, according to Twitty.

For the matzah ball mix you are going to need eggs and oil, like schmaltz made from chicken fat. Canola works too but you lose the flavor. Mix together and let stand 30 minutes. Form into walnut-sized balls and simmer in chicken stock until swollen and tender, about 30 minutes.

To make mine Creole I seasoned them with fresh thyme, basil and oregano. Yes, Tony Chachere’s Seasoning plus salt and pepper. I added all those to the stock too, along with garlic, onion, plus a splash of Worcestershire. I used roasted chicken stock for more flavor and a darker color.

Gosh, they were good. Rich and robust.

Then I thought these would be good in gumbo. Made with chicken – no sausage or shrimp. All the usual suspects and thicken with okra. The matzah balls take the place of rice. Don’t form them too big. Tabasco on the table is fine.

Matzah ball gumbo for Rosh Hashanah. Ought to be mighty good.