Jim Sikes: Now's a good time to cook fruit on the grill

Several times recently I have mentioned grilled fruit in a cooking class, only to be met with quizzical looks. A question often follows, “What do you mean?” Seems like this is a good time to discuss the subject.

Lots of fruits are right at home being lightly cooked on a grill. Some folks seem to cook most all their food on a grill, and the season for grilling almost never ends.

Food television personality Michael Symon has a series called "Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out," in which he and his wife turn out complete dinners using a pair of Weber-style grills. Some of the dishes are cooked in pans on the grills.

Chef Symon grills one of my favorite fruits more than once: peaches. He uses them as a side, part of a dish and as dessert.

What fruits work really well on a grill? Is there a common reason?

Peaches make my list along with nectarines and pineapples. These have lots for ripe tender flesh ready for the hot grill grates. The sugar in their flesh sizzles on the grill, the smoke permeates the fruit, and the heat and smoke help intensify the sweet of the fruit. “Made for one another” quickly comes to mind.

Grill marks look so good on fruit, and nothing looks much better than grilled pineapple. I bet my grilling friend Mike McGlynn knows a thing of two about making some fine fruit on his grill.

Other tree fruits that do well on a grill are apples and pears. The big round Asian pear’s firm texture grills extremely well. Plums are perfect as are pluots and plumcots. Figs are also candidates but are mostly gone for this year; under-ripe examples are easier to use.

Melons are outstanding on the grill, which intensifies their moist sweetness. Watermelon, cantaloupes and the “sweet kiss” melons cook up so well, acquire beautiful grill marks, and make wonderful companions for accompanying meats.

Another fruit that may not immediately come to mind are bananas. Be careful with their delicateness. Other tropicals fit the bill too.

Avocados are a tree fruit that, in spite of its lack of forward sweetness, has a wonderful oily richness that's perfectly appropriate over open flame. And the grill marks against the yellow-green avocado make for a great appearance.

For those who classify tomatoes with other fruits, these are just right. Just a touch of the grill against the cut side of a tomato brings out its ripe sourness.

Other than placing slices or cut halves of fruit directly on a grill, chunks of fruit made into kebabs can be an interesting assortment. These are equally at home as sides or parts of a salad. Grilled and raw fruits can be successfully combined and make perfect companions to cheeses and in pasta sauces.

Also, grilled citrus sets well with fish and seafood. Dust the surface with brown sugar before grilling.

Before beginning the grilling process, make sure the grates are very clean. Any debris can easily cling to the fruit. Wiping the grates clean with paper towels is best. Make sure to oil the grates before heating. Canola oil is fine, though a touch of olive oil on the fruit allows for excellent grill marks while imparting a pleasant flavor.

After placing the fruit on the grill, move it slightly, and then that’s it. The fruit will release naturally as it grills. Resist the urge to slide it around or press it into the grates.

Don’t forget that the intense heat of a grill adds a fantastic smoky-sweet flavor and caramelized texture to many fruits. Make sure to include them in your late summer and early fall meal plans.