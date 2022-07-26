Jim Sikes: Whether in a tart, toast, soup or sauce, make tomatoes the star of your dish

Tomatoes are a July class tradition we started six years ago, when tomatoes became the recurring subject of our July cooking classes. The reason: they are so good.

Some folks don’t care for fresh tomatoes. It’s usually a texture thing. They put ketchup on their fries and enjoy pizza and pasta but throw out a slice of tomato. Like open a burger, wrap the tomato in a napkin, and toss it.

What a loss. They miss the glory of a tomato sandwich. Dang. Too bad. Thankfully for them, few of our tomato dishes used slices of raw tomatoes. In fact, just one and they were green.

We began our tomato fest with a special appetizer or cocktail finger food: green tomato toast. I’ll skip the details of its long development. Seemed simple, but it wasn’t. In fact, it took adding tomatillos to make it work. We used whole grain wheat for our bread.

The result of a couple of months of experimentation was a winner. A slice of uncooked green tomato became the focus of this tasty creation. All of us really enjoyed this killer easy-to-make beginning to the tomato class.

How about tomato soup? In our sauces class in the spring, we made a French tomato sauce that would have been a perfect rich tomato soup. But this one needed more attention. This came by adding artichokes, onions and garlic to the pot. Even more differences popped up when lemon and pecorino came along.

After simmering, the soup cooled and set overnight. When ready to eat, we allowed ours to come to room temperature and served it that way. The soup was garnished with more pecorino plus basil and croutons. This tomato-artichoke Soup is equally good hot, warm or cold from the fridge. It makes a fine pasta sauce, too.

Tomato cornbread came next. Yes, it was a little different. Joyce Newland used the term “artistic.” “Delicious” was Toni Varner’s word. Rather silent Fred Yeager said it was good, but “outstanding” hot from the oven. The loaves had sage leaves on top. These are easily omitted, or basil substituted, for folks who don’t care for sage. With the tomato slices, parmesan also went on top.

The cornbread was very attractive and sliced well. It was still firm when cool and heated fine the next day. Makes a mighty nice hostess gift as well.

If there was a fancy dish, it was No. 4. Our tomato tart with ricotta and pesto was a looker. Because we used puff pastry, it was in a special category. It used slices of those sweet, tender Campari tomatoes. After some red onion was added, the tarts were baked for about 30 minutes.

After cooling just a bit, the ricotta, pesto and Aleppo pepper were strewn about. Fresh basil went on for pretty. This was a very attractive dish. We cut it into squares using a pizza wheel.

Blistered grape tomatoes was our final dish. Even though created as a simple side, it was just as at home as a sauce for fish or seafood – pasta, too. All we did was cook the tomatoes in olive oil over high heat. After the tomatoes colored and softened some, we took the pan off the heat to add balsamic plus salt and pepper. When that cooled just a little, we stirred in some pesto. To use this as a sauce for shellfish, all we did was heat and add shrimp. Once those cooked, we served some to each of us. No problem in having zero leftovers.

In August, our feature is wings. Come join us.