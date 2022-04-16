KENDRICK-HOLMES: Children should understand the holidays people celebrate - and so should we

My wife told me about a conversation she heard on Friday between 6-year-old twins and their grandmother.

The grandmother, who is not particularly religious, asked the kids to tell her who they were waiting on for Easter Sunday.

She expected them to say the Easter bunny, with whom she'd arranged for her grandchildren to get lots of candy and gifts.

That was not their answer.

"Jesus!" both children cried.

The woman thought about it for a few seconds. Then she said, "You know, you're right."

And they were. It was Good Friday, and their parents had been somberly observing the death of Jesus Christ, and on Easter Sunday they would celebrate his resurrection.

Sure, they enjoyed just as much as other kids hunting for Easter eggs and stockpiling enough candy to last at least until the end of the week.

But they also understood what Easter means and how it got on the calendar in the first place. At the least, Grandma was pleased with the twins' knowledge of a major world religion.

This reminded me of a time a couple of decades ago when I read to my daughter's second-grade class. It was December, and I'd selected "A Charlie Brown Christmas."

The best part of that story, of course, is when everybody thinks that Christmas is ruined because Charlie Brown picked out a scrawny tree for the pageant, and then Linus steps forward and tells the Christmas story pretty much straight from Scripture. I love it when Linus says, "And they were sore afraid."

Long live the King James Version!

Anyway, the thing I still remember about that day is that the children were mesmerized by the story.

And then it dawned on me: many of them had never heard it before. They had no idea what Christmas meant or why it got to be a holiday in the first place.

Forget whether they or their parents believed that the Son of God came to earth by being born in a manger, or at Easter, whether they really thought he rose from the dead. This didn't have anything to do with the War on Christmas or whatever. These kids simply didn't know the basic stories that bring peace and hope to millions of their fellow human beings.

And I'm not just talking about religious holidays. One year on Independence Day, I sent a reporter out to a fireworks show to ask kids why we celebrate July Fourth. A 12-year-old boy actually said, "We're celebrating the South's victory in the Civil War," and he was dead serious.

Mercy!

Right now, as people around the world are observing Easter and Passover and Ramadan, it's an especially good time to teach children what other people believe, or just to brush up on the stories ourselves.

Why don't we do this? Are we afraid our children will believe the wrong things? Or that they'll become a fanatic (somebody who loves something more than we do)?

The problem with our society today is not that we disagree with each other, but that we don't even understand what or with whom we're disagreeing.

At any rate, nobody ever changed anybody's mind by going on social media and shouting their opinions louder and louder.

Maybe we should all start acting like children. You know, sitting and listening to the whole story. Looking at the pictures.

Feeling the joy and wonder of hearing and understanding something for the first time.