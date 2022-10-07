Kendrick-Holmes: Choosing a job and a place to live? Might as well jump

It seems like yesterday.

I was standing in a church in a small Tennessee town on the day before my wedding listening to my soon-to-be-bride talk about prelude music with the organist.

It all sounded like Charlie Brown's teacher: wha-WHA-wha-WHA-WHA-WAH.

Until the organist turned to me and said, "Let's ask the groom. What would you like me to play while the guests arrive? Any favorites?"

I thought he'd never ask. "How about 'Jump'?" I said.

The organist furrowed his brow.

"You know, 'Jump,'" I said. "From the renowned composer and instrumentalist Edward Van Halen."

Maybe I should have said "Edvard von Halenstein."

But the organist looked like he smelled something funny and turned back to Bess, and they commenced their discussion of Widor’s Toccata from the Fifth Organ Symphony in F.

You know, Opus 42, No. 1.

I sat down in a pew. I started thinking that, in addition to being the only organ piece I knew outside of maybe that thing from Dracula, "Jump" pretty much summed up my decision to get married:

"You got to roll (-ole, -ole) with the punches and get to what’s real."

"You won't know (oh, oh, oh, oh) until you begin."

"Go ahead and jump. (Jump!)"

And that's what I did. That's what Bess and I did together, and that's what we've been doing for the past 31 years.

We jumped into parenthood and jumped into home ownership and neighborhoods, and we jumped into ballet and Little League and other children's activities.

All along, we were jumping into jobs.

I jumped into the Army and then jumped into graduate school. I jumped into newspapers, which pretty much everybody has been saying for a long time is a crazy leap.

Four years ago, I tried jumping into something else. About two years ago, I jumped back into it here at the Opelika-Auburn News and have had a blast coverage this great community and working with a revolving door of young journalists and interns.

Jumping, of course, doesn't have to mean leaving home. As we celebrate the 100th anniversary of Southern Union, we're reminded of all the ways a member of our community can jump into new opportunites, whether you're a teenager, a college kid, or anybody of any age looking to jump-start their career and their life.

As a kid growing up in Chambers County, I always thought I'd leave and settle down somewhere else. Fortunately, all my jumping around brought me back here for more than two decades, and it has been a joy.

Now, again, I might as well jump.

(Jump!)

I'm heading to North Carolina for a new job with Lee Enterprises, the O-A News' parent company.

This will always be home.

Thanks for reading.