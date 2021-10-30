Kendrick-Holmes: Cities should stop worrying about the right day to observe Halloween

City governments have a lot of decisions to make about important things like protecting citizens, spending taxpayer money, developing the economy, and planning for future growth.
Oh, and picking the right day to observe Halloween.
Apparently, it's not as simple as you might think.
Well, except in the City of Auburn, which will be observing Halloween Sunday from 6-8 p.m., which kind of makes sense because, you know, Sunday is Halloween.
On the other hand, the City of Opelika designated Thursday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. as official trick-or-treating hours within city limits. Why Thursday? In the past, the city has attempted to avoid conflicts between trick-or-treating and local football games. So if Halloween falls on a Saturday when Auburn University has a home game, then Opelika would move the observance of Halloween all the way up to Thursday to avoid clashing with the Opelika High School football game on Friday night.
Except that Opelika High didn't have a game on Friday this year. Oh, and Halloween is on Sunday. So why not just observe it on the actual day?
City officials seem to think that's a good question, because spokesperson Leigh Krehling said Thursday afternoon that starting next year Opelika will be observing Halloween on whatever day it officially falls on. Boom! Government at work!
But over in Columbus, Ga., where the city observed Halloween on Saturday from 5-7 p.m., Halloween on Sunday remains a big issue. A city spokesperson told the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer that the mayor's office "got quite a few calls from parents asking if we would move the trick-or-treating date to Saturday."
While some of them may want to avoid conflicts with church, the big motivation, according to the mayor's office, was to avoid having a children's event on a school night.
Um, ever hear of Little League?
Anyway, it all comes down to priorities and personal comfort, and every parent in the city has a different idea about the perfect time for their kids to go trick-or-treating.
You can't please everybody and you can't avoid offending somebody. That's why I applaud the decision by the cities of Opelika and Auburn to just observe Halloween where it falls, and apply their brainpower to bigger problems.
Dimon Kendrick-Holmes is editor of the Opelika-Auburn News. Email him at dkendrick-holmes@oanow.com.