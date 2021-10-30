Kendrick-Holmes: Cities should stop worrying about the right day to observe Halloween

City governments have a lot of decisions to make about important things like protecting citizens, spending taxpayer money, developing the economy, and planning for future growth.

Oh, and picking the right day to observe Halloween.

Apparently, it's not as simple as you might think.

Well, except in the City of Auburn, which will be observing Halloween Sunday from 6-8 p.m., which kind of makes sense because, you know, Sunday is Halloween.

On the other hand, the City of Opelika designated Thursday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. as official trick-or-treating hours within city limits. Why Thursday? In the past, the city has attempted to avoid conflicts between trick-or-treating and local football games. So if Halloween falls on a Saturday when Auburn University has a home game, then Opelika would move the observance of Halloween all the way up to Thursday to avoid clashing with the Opelika High School football game on Friday night.

Except that Opelika High didn't have a game on Friday this year. Oh, and Halloween is on Sunday. So why not just observe it on the actual day?

