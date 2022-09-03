Kendrick-Holmes: College football is about way more than football, especially when your team is terrible

I sent a text message last week to my son who lives in Atlanta, and I tried not to sound desperate.

"Hey, I know it's a long shot but I am looking for someone to watch the Vanderbilt game with me on Saturday," I wrote.

Being a Vanderbilt football fan is pretty lonely around here, but finding someone to watch games with me isn't as hard as you'd think.

I've watched plenty of Vandy-Auburn games with Tigers fans and Vandy-Georgia games with Bulldogs fans, though it's hard work. If by some planetary disruption Vanderbilt is winning, then I've got to explain to them that they have no need to worry because nobody can snatch defeat from the jaws of victory like the Commodores.

And if Vandy is getting blasted, which is more likely, then I've got to listen to them say things like, "It's not over yet," and then five minutes later when their team has won by six touchdowns, they'll say, "I hear y'all have a pretty good medical school."

It's no picnic for them, either. They'd really like to talk some trash, but to a Vandy fan? That's like hitting a defenseless player out of bounds. With a sledgehammer.

So lately I've been watching Vandy games with people who have no bulldog - or tiger or elephant or gator or gamecock - in the fight.

Last week shouldn't have been a problem, because Vandy was opening its season against Hawaii, and I don't know anybody who's a fan of the Rainbow Warriors.

But there was actually a huge problem: the game was in Honolulu, which meant kickoff was at 10:30 p.m.

That's why I texted my son, Will. We've watched thousands of college football games together over the years, and though he's a graduate of the University of Georgia, he's able to identify the moral victory embedded in every Vandy loss. He's equally adept at staying awake way past midnight watching West Coast teams with nicknames like the Aztecs and, yes, the Rainbow Warriors.

In other words, he was the perfect candidate. I made the pitch, and I also threw in ribeyes from Fresh Market and a certain fine beverage distilled in Kentucky.

Then I pressed send.

Almost immediately, I got this reply: "Not the longest shot. Let me see what I can do."

Saturday night, Will pulled into the driveway.

We grilled the steaks. We stirred the drinks. We watched the Commodores win 63-10 against a truly terrible bunch of Rainbow Warriors.

It was wonderful.

That was last week, Week Zero for college football.

The official kickoff is this weekend, which means a whole lot of games, and probably a game involving your favorite team.

But as the commercial goes, it's about more than football. It's about family and friends and food, and doing things the way you've always done them, just with a different score almost every time.

Sure, you'll feel better, irrationally better, if you win.

But win or lose, in the end it's always worth it.

Have a great season, everybody.

Dimon Kendrick-Holmes is editor of the Opelika-Auburn News. Email him at dkendrick-holmes@oanow.com