Kendrick-Holmes: Doing the things you don't have time for and that people don't expect you to do

This is about doing what you don’t have time to do.

More than 100 people did just that on Wednesday morning when they showed up to pack 33,000 meals to feed the hungry as part of this year’s campaign kickoff for United Way of Lee County.

They formed nine teams that filed into the East Alabama Food Bank warehouse and quickly became well-oiled machines cranking out bagged ready-to-cook meals of rice, beans, soy and a vegetable mix.

When Auburn Mayor Ron Anders welcomed the volunteers, he jokingly singled out City Councilman – and State Senate candidate – Jay Hovey as somebody unqualified to be working on a meal-packing assembly line.

But Hovey and other volunteers from Auburn Bank crushed it, setting the pace for the other teams as everyone assembled beat their goal by not one vote – er, meal – but a whopping 3,000 meals.

And they did so in 65 minutes, according to Tipi Miller, director of United Way of Lee County.

In her pitch to volunteers, Miller had promised that the event would be “fast paced and fun” and that each participant would have the opportunity to “enjoy yourself, meet new people and make a difference in our community.”

She was right on all counts.

It was a thrilling experience, and the rock anthems like “Born to Be Wild” and “Don’t Stop Believing” blaring from loudspeakers certainly didn’t hurt.

The thing I liked best about it was that, unlike in a lot of office and management jobs, there was a clear finish line. And of course, it was for a good cause.

The most impressive thing about these volunteers packing 3,000 meals more than their goal – and 13,000 more than last year – was that there were supposed to be 12 teams, but three teams’ worth of people who’d volunteered didn’t show.

That’s not to make anybody feel bad.

Everybody who made it out to the Food Bank on Wednesday morning probably had a good reason not to show.

We’re all crazy busy.

While watching those 100 or so people packing meals on Wednesday, I realized that the most meaningful and memorable things we do in life are things we don’t think we have time for.

That especially applies to big decisions. Life consists of tackling the next task that pops up in front of you, and it takes effort and sometimes courage to redirect your path, to do something you don’t usually do and that people don’t expect you to do.

We can do things right, or we can do the right thing. There’s a difference.

That makes me think of something else that happened this week. On Monday, Lee-Scott Academy introduced its new head baseball coach.

Guy by the name of Tim Hudson.

Yes, Hudson was the pitching coach for Auburn University the past three years and during the Tigers’ improbable World Series run this summer.

In a statement released by Auburn, Hudson said he wanted to be available to his two daughters who will be attending Auburn in the fall and his son who plays baseball for Lee Scott.

“It is time for me to devote my time and energy to my family during this important and busy season of their lives,” he said in a statement through the university.

Usually, when a coach talks about leaving a job to spend more time with his family, it’s because he’s resigning instead of getting fired.

Hudson, of course, was one of the most highly regarded pitching coaches in college baseball.

He could have continued to climb the coaching ladder at the college level or higher.

Sure, you could argue that the 17-season major leaguer, all-star and World Series champion has already reached the pinnacle of success.

But I think it’s always newsworthy when somebody slows down enough to evaluate their life and do something nobody expected them to do.

Whether that’s volunteering to pack meals or truly deciding to spend more time with your family.