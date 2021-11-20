Kendrick-Holmes: Everybody used to think Zac Stacy was a good dude, and that's worth remembering now

Zac Stacy used to be my favorite Vanderbilt football player.
As an alumnus and long-suffering fan, I'm well aware that Stacy is Vandy's all-time leading rusher and the MVP of a bowl game that the Commodores actually played in and won, but that's not why I thought I liked him so much.
Zac Stacy used to be a great story, and I think that's worth remembering right now.
Stacy was raised in Centreville, Ala., by a single mother named Barbara who shared a different Bible verse with him every day. He has a little brother, Justin, with Down syndrome, and Zac became his protector and advocate.
At Vanderbilt, he majored in special education and eventually became a spokesman for the National Down Syndrome Society. His first two seasons, the Commodores won a total of four games and Stacy missed a portion of his sophomore year with a head injury, but the team and Stacy's career were soon revitalized by the arrival of head coach James Franklin.
Stacy was a little guy who did whatever his team needed him to do. You barely noticed he was on the field until he was standing in the end zone, and then he'd put down his head and run to the sideline.
That's the Zac Stacy I remembered.
Then this week, horrifying video emerged of Stacy, a former NFL player, throwing the mother of his 5-month-old son into a huge television set and then beating her with an object in his hand, while the baby lay on the sofa several feet away. And then Stacy put down his head and ran out the door. He flew from Nashville to Orlando, where he was apprehended at the airport.
For the past few days, people have been analyzing the video on social media, calling Zac Stacy a monster, and talking about the ways they'd like to see him die.
Only once did I watch the video, which came from the surveillance cameras in the ex-girlfriend's home and shows the confrontation from two angles.
I didn't want to see it, but I needed to see it with my own eyes. Yes, that's Zac Stacy, and that Zac Stacy is a monster.
Right now, I find it interesting that nobody seems to want to acknowledge that Zac Stacy has always looked like a good dude, and that everybody thought he was one.
I think that's an important part of the story.
Without that video, who would have believed that Zac Stacy could do such a thing? What would it have taken for the woman to get somebody's attention? Without hard evidence, would she have gone to the police? Would she have even believed it herself weeks or months later?
Without that video, what story about Zac Stacy and his ex-girlfriend would we eventually be talking about instead of this one?
It's just human nature to believe that we can look at people's outward behavior and tell who's good and who's bad. People, especially people under pressure, can be full of surprises.
If we can learn a lesson here, maybe it's that we should try to get to know the people in our lives and - I'm speaking to myself here - not be so impressed by people we don't really know. And if we see darkness in somebody we do know, we should do them a favor and try to get them help.
I do hope somebody, maybe James Franklin, is reaching out to Zac Stacy, like Tony Dungy reached out to Michael Vick. He needs help.
Most of all, I hope the mother and her son can heal from this, stay safe and find fulfillment in life.
Let's face it: Nobody saw this coming, and nobody ever does. Let's remember that.