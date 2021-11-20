Kendrick-Holmes: Everybody used to think Zac Stacy was a good dude, and that's worth remembering now

Zac Stacy used to be my favorite Vanderbilt football player.

As an alumnus and long-suffering fan, I'm well aware that Stacy is Vandy's all-time leading rusher and the MVP of a bowl game that the Commodores actually played in and won, but that's not why I thought I liked him so much.

Zac Stacy used to be a great story, and I think that's worth remembering right now.

Stacy was raised in Centreville, Ala., by a single mother named Barbara who shared a different Bible verse with him every day. He has a little brother, Justin, with Down syndrome, and Zac became his protector and advocate.

At Vanderbilt, he majored in special education and eventually became a spokesman for the National Down Syndrome Society. His first two seasons, the Commodores won a total of four games and Stacy missed a portion of his sophomore year with a head injury, but the team and Stacy's career were soon revitalized by the arrival of head coach James Franklin.

Stacy was a little guy who did whatever his team needed him to do. You barely noticed he was on the field until he was standing in the end zone, and then he'd put down his head and run to the sideline.

That's the Zac Stacy I remembered.