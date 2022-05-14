Kendrick-Holmes: Here's the ideal commencement ceremony. And yes, it involves a raccoon.

My third child graduated from the University of Georgia on Friday night, but it was my first commencement ceremony in Samford Stadium, the Bulldogs' 92,746-seat football stadium.

That's because my daughter, the eldest, graduated six months early (yea!), which meant a December commencement in a smaller venue, and my eldest son graduated in the spring of 2020 at the height of COVID-19 (boo!), which meant he received his diploma in the mail.

So finally, Bess and I got to watch a child graduate on the football field, while perched in the upper deck with our two graduates, who are fortunately both gainfully employed, and our youngest child, a rising junior at UGA who has made it pretty clear that he will not be graduating six months early.

As in any commencement, this one was long on speechifying, which means it was just plain long.

One of the graduates gave a long, peppy speech about celebrating all the little moments of life, or something like that.

Then the CEO of Delta Airlines, Ed Bastian, gave four life lessons for graduates. He talked for a long time, longer than it takes to fly from Auburn to Atlanta, which may not seem long but believe me, it was.

My children agreed. All four of them judged both speeches as forgettable.

Up to that point, the most exciting thing about the evening was the flashes of lightning somewhere over Watkinsville.

But then Gabriella Lauren All, a double major in piano performance and chemistry, stepped up to sing "Georgia on My Mind." She had won a campus-wide audition in the spring to get the opportunity. Simply put, she blew the doors off. The crowd went nuts.

After hearing people talking all night about doing things and making a difference, we got to see somebody actually seize the moment and get it done.

Back at the hotel that night, I was surfing the web and saw another person who seized the moment Friday night.

A raccoon got loose in left field during a baseball game at the University of Arkansas, and a fan actually grabbed the adrenaline-stoked animal with one bare hand. Meanwhile, a woman was screaming, "You're going to get bit! You're going to get rabies!"

He did not. He carried that raccoon out of the stadium while the crowd went nuts.

Next year, just show that video on the jumbotron and defer the degrees.

Dimon Kendrick-Holmes is editor of the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him at dkendrick-holmes@oanow.com