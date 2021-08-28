Kendrick-Holmes: If a postponed football game isn't the worst thing that could happen, it's at least a sign of the worst thing

About 20 years and two weeks ago, I was driving home from the beach with my family. We were living in Tennessee at the time, and so we were travelling the great state of Alabama from bottom to top.
It was a Saturday, and a nice enough day, as I remember. The sun was shining and the birds were singing, but the sun seemed too bright and the birds seemed too loud.
All was not right with the world. We were driving through Alabama on the third Saturday in September and neither the Auburn Tigers nor the Alabama Crimson Tide were playing football. In fact, nobody was playing football.
That was because it was four days after 9/11, one of the most important days in U.S. history. Lately, Americans are being reminded of it again not only because of the upcoming 20th anniversary, but because the Taliban, which U.S. forces removed from power in Afghanistan after the Twin Towers fell, have again seized control of that country.
Of course, over the past 18 months we’ve been mired in a different kind of crisis with the coronavirus. Now the biggest concern in the community, even with COVID-19 hospitalizations and ventilator use approaching record levels, seems to be whether we’ll have a normal football season with a full stadium, full hotels, full shops on game day, and lawns full of tailgaters.
Those things are important. They’re important to our local economy and our morale and well-being.
In fact, Auburn football weekends are so important that it takes something serious to cancel, postpone or scale them back.
When Hurricane Opal hit the area in the fall of 1995, this newspaper had a big, bold headline the next morning: “GAME POSTPONED.”
Apparently, the postponed game between Auburn and Mississippi State was the biggest news of the day, even bigger than the actual hurricane.
So yes, we can all agree that things have to get serious for us to cancel a football game, but right now we can’t seem to agree on how serious things are, even though our local hospital and infectious disease experts keep telling us they’re very, very serious.
Serious enough to change our plans for a normal season?
When I recently asked a staff member at East Alabama Medical Center that question, he paused and imagined his thoughts appearing in newsprint. “I’m going to punt on that one,” he said.
Nobody wants to be the Grinch who stole football season, or even one sold-out game or tailgate party.
But probably, nobody wants to look back a month or two from now and see that we let our better judgment be clouded by a wish to return to normal.
Dimon Kendrick-Holmes is editor of the Opelika-Auburn News. Email him at dkendrick-holmes@oanow.com