Kendrick-Holmes: I'm pretty sure we just survived the darkest week of the year

Christmas cards from around the country and some parts of the world filled the basket on the table in our foyer. The Junior's cheesecake that my brother's family sends us every year from New York City had already arrived, and it was blueberry. Every few hours something somebody had ordered online for somebody else was appearing on our doorstep.

My adult or semi-adult children were starting to arrive from college or their working lives in other states. One by one, we'd see headlights in the driveway and then they'd appear in the doorway, taller and even better looking than we'd remembered and apparently genuinely glad to see us.

They'd dump their duffel bag and laptop case in their old room, go to the kitchen and fix a snack, and then plop down on the couch, and all was right with the world.

The day after Christmas, we all caravanned up to the North Carolina mountains, where we hiked and cooked and played cards and watched bowl games and built roaring fires that weren't really necessary in the unseasonably warm weather. Those were not dark days.

One by one, our children left the cabin to return to their lives. Bess and I were the last to leave. We drove down the mountain as the sun was setting.