Kendrick-Holmes: It’s the least wonderful medical test of the year

The challenge for writers this time of year is not resorting to stock clichés like “’Tis the season.”
As in, ’tis the season to use up money in your medical expense account by stopping your procrastinating and finally going ahead and getting that colonoscopy.
No, this is not the column where I describe my experience of getting a colonoscopy, which would have been impossible anyway because fortunately I was sound asleep.
And it’s especially not the column where I describe the process of getting yourself ready for a colonoscopy, though I will pause here to quote the legendary columnist Dave Barry, who more than a decade ago wrote the definitive piece of investigative journalism on colonoscopies:
“And then, when you figure you must be totally empty, you have to drink another litre of (colon cleanser), at which point, as far as I can tell, your bowels travel into the future and start eliminating food that you have not even eaten yet.”
But that wasn’t the toughest part of getting a colonoscopy, which is choosing the right date.
For me, the thing that made scheduling a colonoscopy so tricky was choosing three days out the year when I could possibly go without eating red meat or fried foods or fiber. My doctor, who does all his colonoscopies on Mondays, requires his patients to eat nothing but chicken, fish, rice and noodles and drink nothing but clear liquids on Friday and Saturday leading up to the procedure, followed by a liquid diet on Sunday.
When I met with the colonoscopy scheduler lady, the first available date was the Monday following Thanksgiving. Not sure I could handle a limited diet the day after Thanksgiving, when leftovers are at their peak, so I told her the first Monday in December.
But then I checked my calendar.
“Wait a minute,” I told the colonoscopy scheduler lady. “The SEC championship game is on Saturday.”
“Just bake your wings instead of frying them,” she said. “Or get an air fryer.” This wasn’t her first rodeo.
“What about smoking the wings on the grill?” I said.
“That sounds like baking to me,” she said.
“And what exactly constitutes a clear liquid?” I asked.
“Beer is a clear liquid, if that’s what you’re asking,” she said.
“You’re a genius,” I said. “What about hot sauce?”
“Approved,” she said.
“Then book it,” I said.
Fast forward to this past Saturday, and the second toughest part of getting a colonoscopy, which is watching a college football game with friends while also observing a pre-colonoscopy diet.
I was watching the game out on my screen porch and smoking said wings with Bess and a friend. I was even nice enough to grill them some Conecuh. My wife and friend were not so considerate. He brought a big chunk of fine blue cheese and exactly the kind of crackers I like, and my wife made buffalo chicken dip and a flatbread pizza and put out a gigantic platter of raw vegetables and ranch dressing, and then they spent the rest of the evening enjoying these things and commenting that they felt sorry that I couldn’t eat any of them because they tasted so great.
The wings tasted great and the beverages tasted great (though they weren’t necessarily less filling), and it was not an altogether unpleasant experience, though the game could have been more interesting.
Now fast-forward to Monday morning. The only issue I had with the medical staff during the whole procedure was the screening questions.
I wish that when nurses go through the screening questions, they wouldn’t ask you if you drink alcohol with the same somber tone of voice they’d use if they were asking whether you’re addicted to heroin.
The poor guy on the other side of the curtain from me got the same line of interrogation, but his was even worse.
Nurse: “Do you drink alcohol?”
Patient: “Um, yes, sure.”
Nurse: “How often do you drink alcohol? Every day or on weekends?
Patient: “Weekends?”
Nurse: “How many drinks?”
Patient: “Maybe two or three. Unless I’m watching football, and then it’s more than that.”
Nurse: “How much more?”
Poor patient: “A whole lot more?”
Long awkward silence.
Nurse, in a sudden state of humanity: “Hey, I’m not judging you here.”
I tried to keep it light with my nurse. When she told me to put on the gown where it opened in the back, I said, “No kidding.”
When she asked me how much I weighed, I said, “Less than I did two days ago.”
Nervous laughter.
My post-anesthesia nurse had a better sense of humor. After my procedure, I had been conscious for about 5 seconds when my nurse informed me that I couldn’t leave until I, ah, passed gas.
(Rip.)
Me: “How’s that?”
Nurse: “You can leave now!”
Which wasn’t exactly true, because I was still wearing the gown that opens in the back and we had to wait for the doctor, so I just lay there and listened to the nurses talk. Nurses are my heroes. It sounded like they were just sitting back doing nothing and shooting the breeze, but while they were chatting away they were getting it done: Checking charts, tapping away on the computer, wiping down gurneys, replenishing supplies.
One nurse was asking if anybody could switch shifts with her later in the week because the shifts she had weren’t busy enough. “I like to be busy,” she said.
My nurse was telling all the other nurses that she was going to make enchiladas for them later in the week.
When she came over to check on me, I thought of something one of my freshman composition students at Columbus State University once told me: she wanted to be a post-anesthesia care unit nurse because they had to deal with unpleasant patients and she felt like she could handle it because she had a lot in common with her mother, who was a post-anesthesia nurse who once had her belly-button ring ripped out by a patient returning to consciousness.
I’ve been put to sleep in hospitals three times and I’ve found the experience, well, restful. So, I asked my nurse if post-anesthesia patients were really that tough to deal with. (I didn’t ask if she’d ever had a belly-button ring ripped out.)
She said about 95% of the patients are easy to deal with – “like you,” she added kindly – but that the other 5% percent keep her on her toes.
“Sometimes they come out swinging,” she said.
And that was my experience in the hospital on a Monday morning. Afterward, Bess picked me up and took me to Cracker Barrel, where the waitress saw my patient wristband and brought us plastic forks and knives. I’m not sure if these two things are related, but if they are, what hospital did she think we were coming from?
Anyway, here’s to the holidays, and food with flavor. And if you’re over 50 like me and putting off your colonoscopy, go ahead and get it done.
Well, after bowl season’s over.
Dimon Kendrick-Holmes is editor of the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him at dkendrick-holmes@oanow.com