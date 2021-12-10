Kendrick-Holmes: It’s the least wonderful medical test of the year

Nurse: “You can leave now!”

Which wasn’t exactly true, because I was still wearing the gown that opens in the back and we had to wait for the doctor, so I just lay there and listened to the nurses talk. Nurses are my heroes. It sounded like they were just sitting back doing nothing and shooting the breeze, but while they were chatting away they were getting it done: Checking charts, tapping away on the computer, wiping down gurneys, replenishing supplies.

One nurse was asking if anybody could switch shifts with her later in the week because the shifts she had weren’t busy enough. “I like to be busy,” she said.

My nurse was telling all the other nurses that she was going to make enchiladas for them later in the week.

When she came over to check on me, I thought of something one of my freshman composition students at Columbus State University once told me: she wanted to be a post-anesthesia care unit nurse because they had to deal with unpleasant patients and she felt like she could handle it because she had a lot in common with her mother, who was a post-anesthesia nurse who once had her belly-button ring ripped out by a patient returning to consciousness.