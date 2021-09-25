Kendrick-Holmes: Just tell them you've already voted

It was a beautiful Friday morning on the campus of Auburn University, and I was walking to Tichenor Hall to speak to an 8 a.m. journalism class.

I was passing that wall of rushing water near the engineering school when a cheery voice cut through the early morning quiet.

"Would you like to cast your vote this morning!" said a young woman wearing a colorful shirt bearing the name of a candidate for homecoming queen. I figured she was a probably a senior. At least, she appeared to have spent enough time on campus to really believe in Auburn and really love it.

She was speaking to either a freshman or a sophomore in her first year of in-person classes. I'm not saying this poor underclassman didn't believe in Auburn and love it, but she clearly didn't know how to handle an aggressive early-morning vote-getter.

I know this because the underclassman said this: "I'm still thinking about it."

What she really wanted to say and hoped to get across without having to say was this: "I don't want to vote, and more than that, I don't want to talk to you this morning."