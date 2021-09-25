Kendrick-Holmes: Just tell them you've already voted

It was a beautiful Friday morning on the campus of Auburn University, and I was walking to Tichenor Hall to speak to an 8 a.m. journalism class.
I was passing that wall of rushing water near the engineering school when a cheery voice cut through the early morning quiet.
"Would you like to cast your vote this morning!" said a young woman wearing a colorful shirt bearing the name of a candidate for homecoming queen. I figured she was a probably a senior. At least, she appeared to have spent enough time on campus to really believe in Auburn and really love it.
She was speaking to either a freshman or a sophomore in her first year of in-person classes. I'm not saying this poor underclassman didn't believe in Auburn and love it, but she clearly didn't know how to handle an aggressive early-morning vote-getter.
I know this because the underclassman said this: "I'm still thinking about it."
What she really wanted to say and hoped to get across without having to say was this: "I don't want to vote, and more than that, I don't want to talk to you this morning."
But the aggressive early-morning vote-getter responded with this: "Well, it looks like you're headed to class and I'm not busy right now so I'd love to walk with you and if you have your QR code then you can vote (for the person whose name is on my shirt) right now and get that out of the way!"
The underclassman hesitated for a second. She appeared to want to turn and run the other way but she had a class to attend.
So she said, "No, thank you," sidestepped the vote-getter and headed to class at a rapid clip.
Outside Tichenor, I passed two more cheery girls each holding a box of Krispy Kremes. "Good morning, sir!" they said.
They did not offer me a donut because, clearly, I did not have a vote to give.
When I was a student, we didn't have QR codes. I think we wrote down a name on paper and put it in a box outside the cafeteria. There was no campaign machine behind the candidates. One year the homecoming queen was the 6-foot-10 center on the women's basketball team and the next year it was the girl who dressed up like a pumpkin every Halloween.
The world has changed, and I'm not saying it's gotten better or worse. But as an AU senior in our newsroom told me, the underclassman should have said, "I've already voted."
That's not how you get donuts, but it is the ticket to peace and quiet.
Dimon Kendrick-Holmes is editor of the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him at dkendrick-holmes@oanow.com