Kendrick-Holmes: No matter how old you get, nothing can replace the presence of loved ones

Norma was never someone who sat still, and even in her present condition she will eagerly tackle a basket of laundry to fold or a long dinner table to be set.

She has a few words she says over and over again, but she uses them at opportune moments.

When you ask her how she slept the night before, she'll say, "Better."

When you tell her you're about to do something really fun with her, she'll say, "We'll see."

When you put a particularly impressive platter of food on the table, like the catfish po'boys our children made in one of our weekly Sandwich Sundays, she'll exclaim, "My goodness!"

And when you ask her what she's been doing, she'll throw up her hands and say, "Waiting."

Waiting. While Norma was living with us last year, we hired caregivers to keep her busy during the day. We involved her in our life as often as we could, but we couldn't possibly give her the moment-by-moment attention she wanted and deserved.

That's why last spring Bess and her siblings decided to put their mother in the memory care unit of an excellent senior living facility in Memphis. It took them 18 months after their father's death to work through their guilt and realize that this was the right decision.