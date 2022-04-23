KENDRICK-HOLMES: So whose idea was it to have the father of the bride pay for the wedding?

At the moment, I'm seriously opposed to a particular form of gender stereotyping.

This could be because my daughter is getting married this summer, and long ago our society made a tradition of discriminating against young women by deciding that weddings should be expensive, elaborate affairs and that their fathers should pay for everything.

Of course, my opinions on this topic are subject to change after the second weekend in July, when my only daughter will be newly married, and any future weddings involving my three remaining children will likely be in concordance with this time-honored tradition, and all of my remaining children are male.

So nevermind.

Anyway, at the moment, while my wife and daughter wrangle every detail of the wedding, none of them anything short of monumental, I am heeding the advice of that noted expert on weddings and marriage, Mike Leach.

Mike Leach is the football coach at Mississippi State who, while at Washington State, found out that a reporter interviewing him was getting married, and he gave the poor fellow some tips.

Most notable was that the young man should work late every night, and when he was home he should go in the other room and read lots of books.

That's because he's not going to care about the color of the invitations or the mix of flowers in the bouquet, but if he says he doesn't care, then he'll be accused of not caring about his own wedding and also not caring about the so-called most important person in his world. But if he acts like he cares and offers up an opinion, it will be at odds with his future wife and also her mother and his mother and his sisters.

That's why he's better off working late until the wedding weekend.

I've found that the same thing applies to the father of the bride. I'm expected to care enough to have an opinion as long as it's the same as my wife's and daughter's, but it can't appear that I just agreed with them because that would mean that I don't really care.

So, I try to remain scarce, and nobody seems to notice my absence. Well, until there are bills to be paid.

Speaking of which, I've noticed that things cost more when the word "wedding" is put in front of them. For example, a "barbecue dinner" for a large crowd might cost $400. But a "wedding barbecue dinner" for a large crowd?

Ten times that.

I tried to get Bess to explain the difference in cost, and she explained that a wedding barbecue dinner has people serving the food.

I knew that, but I didn't realize we were putting them through college.

Anyway, the other night, my wife actually did ask my advice. We were RSVP'ing online for the same wedding that we're planning, which I thought was kind of weird, and the invitation website asked us to name a song that would get us out on the dance floor.

I suggested "Party Rock Anthem," the video of which we got a kick out of watching as a family when our kids were teenagers, so at the very least it had sentimental value.

Altogether, now: "Party rockers in the house tonight!"

I shared my choice with my wife, she commended it, and then she patted me on the shoulder.

"Hey, look on the bright side of things," she said. "You're paying for the wedding, so the DJ has to play your song, right?"

And that's when I remembered that "Party Rock Anthem" requires dance moves that if performed by yours truly would probably involve long-term physical therapy.

"I hope not," I said.

Dimon Kendrick-Holmes is editor of the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him at dkendrick-holmes@oanow.com