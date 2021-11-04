Kendrick-Holmes: The Braves showed it’s easier to win when you’re not expected to win

Yes, it’s easier to win when you’re not expected to win.
I’ve learned this life lesson because I’m a lifelong fan of the Atlanta Braves.
In 1991, while riding through the German countryside in tracked Army vehicles, I listened on Armed Forces Radio as the Bravos went from worst to first and then dropped the World Series in seven games to the Minnesota Twins.
In 1992, still in Deutschland, I saw it with my own eyes on Armed Forces television in the wee hours of the morning as Francisco Cabrera clobbered the ball with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and Sid Bream lumbered toward home and slid across the plate in Game 7 of the NLCS to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates.
I was watching the game with our battalion chaplain, a Pittsburgh native, and I could just see the dark thoughts swirling in his head as his beloved Pirates gave the game away to the Braves. All the superstars on the good reverend’s team, including the not-yet-massive Barry Bonds, would leave for bigger markets and way more money, and Atlanta would lose to the Toronto Blue Jays in six games in the World Series.
Speaking of superstars, things soon changed for the Braves. In 1993, they added Greg Maddux to a starting rotation that already included John Smoltz and Tom Glavine, all three of them eventual Hall of Famers, and their manager was Bobby Cox, himself a future Cooperstown enshrinee. That team won 104 games, at the time a franchise record, then dropped the NLCS to the Phillies and a reliever named Wild Thing.
Two years later, they added third baseman Chipper Jones, another future Hall of Famer, and promptly won the World Series, beating the Cleveland Indians. Meanwhile, John Schuerholz, the future Hall of Fame general manager, was loading up the roster with even more talent, including centerfielder Andruw Jones and first baseman Fred McGriff.
Suddenly, the Braves were a dynasty. For the next 10 years they would win their division every single year. Smoltz and Glavine won Cy Young Awards to join Maddux, who already had three with the Braves. Chipper won MVP in 1999. Rafael Furcal won Rookie of the Year in 2000. Bobby Cox won manager of the year twice in 2004 and 2005.
Bess and I were back in the States, living in Georgia and raising four young children. Braves baseball quickly became a part of our lives, with $1 seats in the upper-deck corners of Turner Field and a policy that allowed us to bring in buckets of chicken and boxes of Little Debbie Star Crunch and whatever food and drink our little helpers could haul into the stadium.
It was a decade of remarkable consistency from every April to every September, with the Braves topping 100 games in half those seasons, and heading into the playoffs with fans like us – and surely the Braves’ opponents too – expecting them to win it all.
But a not-so-funny thing would happen in October. Despite all the division championships in those 10 years, the Braves went to the World Series only twice, getting blasted by the Yankees both times.
As a Braves fan who suffered through the 1980s and as Vanderbilt alumnus and football fan who, well, suffers every year, it was odd to be rooting for a team that would cruise to victory every regular season, be crowned the world champion in the sportsbook, and then get blindsided in the playoffs by some team like the Marlins who’d just caught lightning in a bottle.
And then it was over. In 2006, the Braves finished the season below .500 for the first time in 16 years. Over the next dozen years, they would have six losing seasons.
No one expected them to win anymore, and they didn’t.
By now, you know the rest of the story. After 40 years in the Braves organization, Brian Snitker was given a shot at manager and in a couple of seasons returned the Braves to respectability. At the start of this season, the Braves were expected to be a contender, but by July they were six games below .500, had lost superstar Ronald Acuna to injury and slugger Marcel Ozuna to disciplinary leave, and the bullpen had returned to 1980s’ levels of shakiness.
Instead of calling it a season, the Braves wheeled and dealed for outfielders Jorge Soler, Joc Pederson, Eddie Rosario and former Brave Adam Duvall. Snitker stuck with his bullpen. They outlasted weak NL East opposition and won enough games, 88, to win the division.
The Chinese general Sun Tzu offered this advice around 500 B.C.: “Appear weak when you are strong, and strong when you are weak.”
In the NLCS, the Braves didn’t exactly strike fear in the hearts of the 106-win Dodgers, but suddenly Eddie Rosario looked like the best hitter in baseball, Tyler Matzek looked like the best pitcher who ever walked the face of the Earth, and the series was over.
In the World Series, the Astros had superior hitters on paper. That was before Dansby Swanson and Jorge Soler hit back-to-back homers in Game 4, and then in Game 6 Soler blasted a ball literally into the street outside Minute Maid Park, and Swanson, batting last in the lineup, hit another dinger.
That was before Freddie Freeman, the guy you’d expect to do such things, hit a homer of his own.
Meanwhile, Max Fried looked like Tom Glavine on the mound, and Matzek and Will Smith, once serious liabilities, slammed the door on the Astros.
Twenty years ago, everybody expected the Braves to put on this sort of show in the World Series, and they didn’t do it.
This year, the Braves caught lightning in a bottle, like the Marlins did against them in 1997 or the Giants did against them in 2002.
They took everybody by surprise, especially their own fans. We’ll never forget it.