Kendrick-Holmes: The Braves showed it’s easier to win when you’re not expected to win

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As a Braves fan who suffered through the 1980s and as Vanderbilt alumnus and football fan who, well, suffers every year, it was odd to be rooting for a team that would cruise to victory every regular season, be crowned the world champion in the sportsbook, and then get blindsided in the playoffs by some team like the Marlins who’d just caught lightning in a bottle.

And then it was over. In 2006, the Braves finished the season below .500 for the first time in 16 years. Over the next dozen years, they would have six losing seasons.

No one expected them to win anymore, and they didn’t.

By now, you know the rest of the story. After 40 years in the Braves organization, Brian Snitker was given a shot at manager and in a couple of seasons returned the Braves to respectability. At the start of this season, the Braves were expected to be a contender, but by July they were six games below .500, had lost superstar Ronald Acuna to injury and slugger Marcel Ozuna to disciplinary leave, and the bullpen had returned to 1980s’ levels of shakiness.

Instead of calling it a season, the Braves wheeled and dealed for outfielders Jorge Soler, Joc Pederson, Eddie Rosario and former Brave Adam Duvall. Snitker stuck with his bullpen. They outlasted weak NL East opposition and won enough games, 88, to win the division.