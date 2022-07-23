Kendrick-Holmes: The three steps to being a successful father of the bride

Well, it’s over.

A couple of weeks ago, I successfully performed my duties as father of the bride.

This role, of course, has been overdramatized on the big screen by the likes of Spencer Tracy, Steve Martin and, most recently, Andy Garcia. After walking down the aisle in their shoes, I can say that being father of the bride is not nearly as complicated or as exciting as those actors, or at least the scripts they were following, made it out to be.

Maybe that’s because I got some good advice early on.

A friend of mine who also happens to be a great-grandfather told me I really only had to remember three things:

Shut up.

Pay up.

Show up.

I can’t remember the exact order in which he presented these three commands, but I’ve listed them here in the order by which I followed them.

It all started when my wife showed me the first bill, and my immediate reaction was to ask, “Wait, we’re paying somebody HOW MUCH to do WHAT?

And that’s when I remembered to shut up. And then I paid up. And then I did these two things over and over again for months until it was time to – you got it – show up.

Once the festivities started and I had shown up, my job was to give a rambling toast, to walk my daughter down the aisle, to say “Her mother and I do,” and to welcome everyone to the reception.

Pretty simple.

I had one goal, and it was related to walking my daughter down the aisle: Don’t cry.

I adopted this goal after so many people before the wedding asked me how I was holding up that I started wondering whether I could handle it. At that point, I’d felt great and was looking forward to the party afterward, but as I stood in the back of the church waiting for my daughter, a woman in the church began singing a slow, soulful gospel song. Suddenly, at my side was my happy, beautiful daughter looking at me like she expected me to burst into tears.

That’s when I learned something. I learned that you can’t cry if you’re smiling; at least it worked for me. I think my daughter learned the same thing.

We smiled and we didn’t cry and the doors were flung open, and we kept smiling and not crying. We also set a world land speed record, which was not our goal, but we’ll take it.

The rest of the evening was a smashing success.

We were hosting the wedding in Memphis, where our daughter lives and where we don’t, so we didn’t know any of the people we were working with.

They all turned out to be great, and our DJ even looked familiar.

I realized this when one of my sons asked me, “Dad, how much did it cost to hire Moby?”

And I said, “Your inheritance.”

And we laughed because it wasn’t actually Moby, but we kept calling him Moby.

Moby played three of the four songs I had requested when I RSVP’d online for the wedding.

Why had I RSVP’ed online for my daughter’s wedding? I was going to ask my wife but then I remembered to shut up.

Anyway, Moby played “Shout” (Isley Brothers not Tears for Fears) and “Party Rock Anthem,” both of which he would have played anyway, as well as “All the Things that I have Done” by the Killers. He did not play “And She Was,” by the Talking Heads, which was probably for the best considering the type of dancers we had on the floor.

My daughter and I danced successfully to Stevie Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely.” Later, I was a smashing success on the dance floor, and I owe it all to the video that popped up the day before when I Googled “wedding dance crash course.”

At the end of the night, Moby said it was the most fun he’d had in a long time. He said out-of-town weddings had the best dancing because people are only coming to town for the wedding and don’t have anything else to do.

I certainly didn’t have anything else to do.

At least, not anything better.