Kendrick-Holmes: This week, Auburn-Opelika went from "The Andy Griffith Show" to "No Country for Old Men"

We were having a pretty normal week until something crazy happened Wednesday on I-85.

When something crazy happens on the interstate that runs through Lee County, you suddenly realize that up until that second you were experiencing a peaceful, easy feeling, and you realize this because that feeling is now gone.

Usually, it’s related to a car wreck or fuel spill or construction, or sometimes all three at once.

And usually, you have no idea what’s happening beyond the fact that the traffic – wherever you are and whatever road you’re on – is not moving.

That’s what happened just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

For most of the rest of the morning, both northbound lanes of I-85 were closed, and so all those people who usually get on the interstate at Exit 51 to go to work or take the kids to school or whatever were left to find another way.

And that affected everybody else who was going to work or taking kids to school or whatever.

Suddenly, we’re all stuck in traffic and didn’t realize we had it so good.

Up to that point, the biggest story of the week, at least according to our website numbers, was the Auburn football team letting the Tuskegee football team use its indoor practice facility while new turf was being installed at Abbott Memorial Stadium, home of the Golden Tigers.

Readers were also still enjoying our video and photo gallery from Saturday of hundreds of Auburn co-eds screaming and sprinting across campus with their new sorority bids.

Folks over in Opelika were talking about State Sen. Randy Price and his wife, Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price, being charged with three counts each of “large animals running at large.”

The large animals turned out to be cows and, according to the senator, a single uncooperative bovine.

In his official statement on the matter, he dispensed this nugget of wisdom:

“We are proud to have raised our two sons on this same farm that has been in the family for more than 100 years and if there is one thing we can tell you as a parent and farmers is that you can’t always control your animals or your children.”

True dat.

Anyway, those were the kinds of things people were talking about early this week.

And yes, we didn’t realize we had it so good.

At first, that’s because we were all stuck in traffic on Wednesday morning, but it got worse as we realized what had happened on I-85.

Traffic was stalled because a motorist was lying in the middle of the highway after being shot in the head through the vehicle’s back window.

And the alleged shooter, driving a white Cadillac, kept heading north. Less than an hour later, a driver near Hogansville, Georgia, told the Troup County Sheriff’s Office that somebody had fired at them, and a sheriff’s spokesperson said it was likely connected to the Auburn shooting, as well as another shooting in Montgomery before that.

The driver of the Cadillac, Jerel Brown, kept moving but exited the interstate and was eventually spotted by a Chambers County Sheriff’s deputy and apprehended outside the courthouse in LaFayette.

On Thursday, Michael Harris, assistant chief for the Auburn Police Department, said the search of Brown’s vehicle had yielded a “large cache” of firearms, including the weapon believed to be used in Wednesday’s three shootings.

Oh, and 2,000 rounds of ammunition.

As a community, in less than a day we’d gone from the “Andy Griffith Show” to “No Country for Old Men.”

Yes, the I-85 shootings were rare and random. We live in a wonderful, mostly peaceful community, but Wednesday was a reminder that there’s evil in the world.

Let’s treasure the days when we’re able to forget that.

Dimon Kendrick-Holmes is editor of the Opelika-Auburn News. Email him at dkendrick-holmes@oanow.com