Kendrick-Holmes: We're all living in a transfer portal world

But that’s college football.

In the real world, any of us can enter the transfer portal at any time, and we’ve seen a lot of this since COVID-19 struck in early 2019.

Some people lost their jobs and other people started doing their jobs from home. Nearly all of us gained a new perspective on what it means to work and what really matters in life and what we really want to do.

Now it seems like there are plenty of jobs for those who want one. All those restaurant and hotel workers who couldn’t find work a couple of years ago now have plenty of options and even some bargaining power. Health care jobs are some of the hottest on the planet. But people everywhere are deciding to pursue a new path, to do what they want to do, maybe even to chase their dreams.

A whole bunch of people are considering entering the proverbial transfer portal. Should they? Should you?

Here’s what Nick Saban of Alabama had to say about entering the transfer portal, albeit the football kind: