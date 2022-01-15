Kendrick-Holmes: We're all living in a transfer portal world

This is about the transfer portal, but it’s not about sports.
It’s about the desire we human beings have to be somewhere else and to be doing something else.
If you even casually follow college football, you’ve heard of the transfer portal. It’s the database where student athletes enter their names when they want to transfer to another school.
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix, for example, recently entered the transfer portal and will be playing next season at Oregon. While many former five-star quarterbacks enter the portal because of a lack of playing time, Nix had started every game in which he was healthy enough to play during his three years at Auburn.
So why the switch? “I have made so many decisions for Auburn, and now it’s time to do what’s best for me. It’s time that I move on to the next chapter in my life,” Nix wrote last month on social media.
Good for him. He has his degree, he’s beaten Bama, and now he’s going to reunite with the offensive coordinator from his freshman season at AU and probably try to develop into an NFL prospect.
More often, players jump ship because they don’t immediately achieve success at a school, and doing so is more tempting than ever now that the NCAA allows non-graduates to make one transfer without sitting out a year.
But that’s college football.
In the real world, any of us can enter the transfer portal at any time, and we’ve seen a lot of this since COVID-19 struck in early 2019.
Some people lost their jobs and other people started doing their jobs from home. Nearly all of us gained a new perspective on what it means to work and what really matters in life and what we really want to do.
Now it seems like there are plenty of jobs for those who want one. All those restaurant and hotel workers who couldn’t find work a couple of years ago now have plenty of options and even some bargaining power. Health care jobs are some of the hottest on the planet. But people everywhere are deciding to pursue a new path, to do what they want to do, maybe even to chase their dreams.
A whole bunch of people are considering entering the proverbial transfer portal. Should they? Should you?
Here’s what Nick Saban of Alabama had to say about entering the transfer portal, albeit the football kind:
“I personally think that having resiliency, learning how to overcome adversity, doing the kind of things you need to create value for yourself and your future is sometimes difficult, sometimes hard, sometimes it doesn’t work exactly like you want it to work. But I do think there’s benefits to people having to try to work through that.
“And so I think now we have sort of – I don’t know if you want to call it a fad or whatever – but anybody that’s a little discontented with the program that they’re in, just get in the transfer portal and see what my opportunities would be someplace else. I don’t know that that was the intention originally. I hope it doesn’t continue to be that way.”
On Monday night, Saban and his five-star, Heisman-trophy-winning quarterback got beat by the Georgia Bulldogs, whose starting quarterback was a former walk-on named Stetson Bennett.
Bennett’s story is the stuff of legend. He received a scholarship last year as a junior after being the Bulldogs’ scout team quarterback and then playing a year at a Mississippi community college. He began last season as the fourth-string quarterback and this season as the third-string quarterback. If anybody should have entered the transfer portal, it was this guy. Instead, he stuck it out and today he’s the reigning most valuable offensive player of the College Football Playoff championship game.
“I’ve always had a pretty constant view about myself,” Bennett told the Good Morning America crew after an apparent sleepless night of partying. “I think I learned that life’s hard. You gotta work for what you want, you gotta bet on yourself. ... Other people might put a change on the odds but that never really matters. You gotta work hard, love the people who’s around you. They gotta love you. And bet on yourself.”
A couple of weeks ago, I wrote about my late father-in-law. He was the first person in his family to go to college, and he dreamed of becoming a doctor. He made it to medical school, where he failed one of his first big exams. If he failed again, he was done. He had zero margin for error, and three years remaining.
He could have quit right then, but he stuck it out and eventually graduated, completed his residency and went on to a long, fruitful career as a physician and a leader in his community.
We all know people like this. And we’ve all had times when we’ve had to grind it out and overcome long odds.
Sometimes we win. Sometimes we lose. Sometimes we have no choice but to enter the portal—we’ve taken our lumps, built our character and are ready for another challenge.
It’s a transfer portal world out there with endless options, and it’s tough to know what to do.
Good luck out there.