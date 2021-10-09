Kendrick-Holmes: You don't have to choose one side and stay there forever

UGA had other ideas, and made us pay out-of-state tuition for about a year before we were deemed Georgia citizens.

That was a long time ago. After grad school, we denounced our Georgia citizenship and moved to Alabama and then to Tennessee, and then in 2001, right after 9/11, I took a job at the newspaper in Columbus, Ga., and we raised a family there.

In my mind, we were citizens of both Alabama and Georgia, frequently crossing the river for sporting events and to visit family and friends. But when our kids started applying to colleges, UGA was my first choice for them because of the HOPE scholarship, which pays 90% tuition to graduates of Georgia high schools with a B average, or full tuition to the really good students. (Out of four children, we had one really good student.)

Our first child, the only daughter and our really good student, went to UGA to become a teacher.

Our second child and oldest son had proclaimed since elementary school that he was going to go to Georgia Tech and be an engineer. But when we visited Tech, nobody appeared to be doing anything besides studying furiously – oh, and the football team wasn’t very good. He was heading to UGA too.