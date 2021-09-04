Let us know: Where were you on 9/11?

If you were alive during 9/11 and old enough to remember it, I’d be interested to hear exactly what you do remember about it. More on that in a minute.
As I told you last week, I was at the beach with my family on Sept. 11, 2001. At the time we had three children under the age of 6, so we went to the beach in the early fall when everybody else was in school. Sometimes the dog flies could be a problem, but that year they weren’t swarming and biting.
It was a Tuesday, and the only reason I remember the day of the week was because, after that tragic day, somebody at a radio station thought it would be a good idea to mix 911 calls and taped police radio traffic into the Lynyrd Skynyrd song “Tuesday’s Gone” and play it over the air. It was not a good idea.
Anyway, it was Tuesday morning. I was sleeping – it was vacation, after all – and Bess, who is usually an early riser, was reading in bed. Suddenly, we heard the TV in our room and saw our 1-year-old son standing there holding the remote control.
On the screen, smoke was pouring from a tall building. I thought it was a scene from the movie “Die Hard,” which was of course inappropriate for young children and so we – by we I mean Bess – jumped up and turned it off.
Then we all ate cereal and went out on the beach to spend the rest of the morning. We didn’t have cell phones back then. I think they’d been invented, but we weren’t what you would call on the cutting edge of technology.
We swam in the ocean and built a large sandcastle, and after several hours somebody walking on the beach slowed down and we thought they were admiring our castle and then they said, “Can you believe what’s happening?” and we said we couldn’t.
That seemed like a good time to go inside. I turned on the TV and, no, I couldn’t believe what was happening.
I remember that day vividly, as I remember the day a couple of years earlier when the newsroom where I worked in Tennessee was destroyed by a tornado. The phone rang at 5 a.m. It was the Green Beret who lived next door and he had two words of wisdom: “Take cover!” and so we did.
I have no concise or prevailing memory about COVID-19. We heard the pandemic might be coming and then we heard that it was spreading but we couldn’t see or hear it happen. Instead, our lives began to change in a lot of ways and they are still changing.
Today I’m thinking about 9/11, and I’d like to know where you were, what you were doing, and what you remember about that day. It doesn’t have to be as long-winded as I’m being here. Say, 250 words or less. Please drop me a line. You can send me an email at dkendrick-holmes@oanow or call my office number at 334-737-2541 and leave me a message.
Thanks!
Dimon Kendrick-Holmes is editor of the O-A News.