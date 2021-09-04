Let us know: Where were you on 9/11?

If you were alive during 9/11 and old enough to remember it, I’d be interested to hear exactly what you do remember about it. More on that in a minute.

As I told you last week, I was at the beach with my family on Sept. 11, 2001. At the time we had three children under the age of 6, so we went to the beach in the early fall when everybody else was in school. Sometimes the dog flies could be a problem, but that year they weren’t swarming and biting.

It was a Tuesday, and the only reason I remember the day of the week was because, after that tragic day, somebody at a radio station thought it would be a good idea to mix 911 calls and taped police radio traffic into the Lynyrd Skynyrd song “Tuesday’s Gone” and play it over the air. It was not a good idea.

Anyway, it was Tuesday morning. I was sleeping – it was vacation, after all – and Bess, who is usually an early riser, was reading in bed. Suddenly, we heard the TV in our room and saw our 1-year-old son standing there holding the remote control.

On the screen, smoke was pouring from a tall building. I thought it was a scene from the movie “Die Hard,” which was of course inappropriate for young children and so we – by we I mean Bess – jumped up and turned it off.

