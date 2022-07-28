Mary Belk: Don't knock naps until you try them

I’ve heard it said that no day is so bad that it can’t be made better with a nap. As far back as I can remember, Mama rested every afternoon after lunch. I loved seeing her propped up in her bed reading a hardback novel. Sometimes I’d crawl in beside her, and sit for a while just taking in her sweet scent and watching her flip the pages lickety-split. As the years went by, she switched to less heavy paperbacks, and later when her eyes weren’t as strong, she listened to fiction from Alabama’s Talking Book Library. But the routine stayed the same—read a bit, doze off, then wake up and read again.

I didn’t inherit Mama’s sweet disposition. But, I try not to complain about it, because she did pass down the gift of low blood pressure and great cholesterol and triglyceride levels. And whether through genetics or osmosis, I’m heavily endowed with her love of reading and napping. After lunch the effect of my peanut butter-and-banana sandwich and glass of milk is soporific, sleep inducing. And I tend toward prolonging Mama’s habit.

Beatrix Potter described feminine fatigue as being “worn to a raveling.” And, it seems that these days most of us are threadbare and sleep-deprived. But, somewhere over the years, napping got a bad name. They’ve become underrated, and like other nappers I know, I’m embarrassed to tell folks I’m on my way home to rest. I’m quick to share the fact that I eat a healthy diet and take long walks. I never add that I’m a first-class post-lunch snorer, and I often feel guilty for drifting off while I’m working the daily crossword puzzle. I can’t get rid of the idea that napping is for children, the sick, and the lazy. I think of the phrase “caught napping,” as if I were shoplifting instead of fighting fatigue.

William C. Dement, M.D., a pioneer in sleep medicine says, “Naps can make you smarter, faster, and safer than you would be without them.”

Emily Bronte, Samuel Taylor Coleridge, Emily Dickinson, Gerard Manley Hopkins, John Keats and Robert Frost were all literary insomniacs. It’s too bad they didn’t know that creative napping can be productive. Johannes Brahms napped regularly at his piano while he was composing. One day he woke up and transcribed the world’s most famous lullaby.

And throughout history, some of our most successful people, including Albert Einstein and John F. Kennedy, were committed nappers. Thomas Edison invented the electric light that artificially lengthened the day. But, he was a closet napper who covered up his love of afternoon snoozing.

Winston Churchill, on the other hand, made no effort to hide his midday siestas. His naps were so serious and well known, some use the term “Churchillian nap” to mean one of epic proportions, taken in bed, wearing pajamas.

I think we should add nap-bashing to the list of politically incorrect behaviors. Let’s not forget, on the seventh day, God rested.