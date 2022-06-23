Mary Belk: From worm snoring to mosquito killing, human beings certainly crave competition

Truth is definitely stranger than fiction. Any novelist knows that a story and its characters have to be believable.

One unusual aspect of human behavior is the uncanny urge to compete. It’s funny the lengths some folks will go to in order to win a contest. People have been known to compete for just about anything. Sometimes money is the goal, but for the most part the prize that’s coveted is prestige.

Some people crave fame as others hunger for food. This drive for esteem is found in many diverse groups of people.

Consider the Kwakiutl Indians of the Northwest Coast. The Kwakiutl have Potlatch ceremonies, contests to see who can give away or destroy the most goods. There is even a Potlatch secretary who keeps a detailed record of the gifts that are given away. The chief who gives away more wealth than his rival gains the greatest honor.

Most Americans would scoff at Potlatches, but the Kwakiutl would no doubt find it odd that we compete to determine who can catch a greased hog, stay astride a bucking bull, hit the most softballs over a fence or eat the most hotdogs.

It seems like everybody wants to be the best at something. Just take a look at the “Guinness Book of Records” and you’ll find over 800 pages of weird smashed records. It lists the winners of such wacky contests as bed making, bathtub racing, bubble-gum blowing, needle threading, stroller pushing and whip cracking.

One contest I could never be enticed to enter is the Rattlesnake Roundup. Once a year people from all over gather in Opp, Alabama, to see who can catch the most eastern diamondback rattlesnakes. This contest was started to thin out an overpopulation of rattlers. Now winning the contest seems more important than getting rid of reptiles. In fact, rattlesnakes are becoming endangered.

This summer a unique contest was held in Lapland: the World Championship of Mosquito Killing. Mosquito haters from all over the world met for the event. To qualify, five competitors get five minutes to kill as many mosquitoes as possible. Insecticides, nets and fly swatters are banned. The prize is a weekend at a Lappish resort that’s more than likely infested with mosquitoes.

My favorite contest is the one I heard about from a friend who had the honor of meeting the National Worm Snoring champion a few years ago. Of course, he’d never heard of worm snoring. It turned out to be a method of charming worms out of the ground. First, a stake is driven 3 or 4 inches into the ground, then a board is rubbed on top of it at a slight angle causing a vibration that sounds like snoring. The vibrations raise worms out of the soil like a magnet lifting nails out of a bucket. My friend says he learned the technique and hasn’t spent a cent on bait since then.

These peculiar practices are too farfetched for me. I think I’ll stick to fiction.