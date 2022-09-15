Mary Belk: Once the toothpaste is out of the tube...

I’ll admit I sometimes say things without thinking and occasionally blurt out words I wish I could take back. This practice of acting too quickly can happen on a much larger scale. At the turn of the 20th century, the National Park Service was looking for a way to help drain some of the swamps in Everglades National Park. After considering some options, it was decided that planting melaleuca trees might solve the problem.

So melaleuca trees with their black trunks and white branches were shipped from Australia and planted in the Florida swampland. This seemed to be a good solution for a number of years, but nowadays, park rangers regret that melaleuca trees were brought in.

Today, the trees are taking over and nobody can figure out how to get rid of them. To make matters worse, the overabundance of melaleuca trees makes it impossible for much of the native flora and fauna to live there.

Here in Alabama, we’ve had a similar situation develop with kudzu. This Asian vine was planted to help with erosion control. Now we’re frantically wondering how to curb the kudzu.

But, out of control plants are a mere inconvenience compared to another dilemma that our country’s facing: the computer revolution. It’s easy to see the good that’s come from computer technology. On the other hand, we weren’t prepared for some of the negative effects.

When the Founding Fathers wrote the First Amendment protecting freedom of the press, they never dreamed millions of Americans would someday have their own version of a press sitting on the desk in their study, or maybe a laptop on their knees.

But, that’s exactly what happened with the advent of the internet. With the digital revolution, a major legal quandary has emerged. Just what standards are individuals to be held to when it comes to what they “publish” on millions of home computers.

Can the internet serve as the world’s soapbox? Can you make threats online? And is it legal to disclose something private about somebody? In fact, putting words or pictures online is like publishing them in the newspaper.

There’s another First Amendment freedom that has caused a problem. Pornography is festering online, like an inflamed boil. And, pornographers are arguing that to ban it would be depriving them of their constitutional rights. They insist that parents can control every minute their children surf the internet.

But keeping children off the internet negates one of its most positive aspects: doing online research. I’m reminded of the 10th grade student who was doing a report on Louisa May Alcott. She typed “Little Women” into the computer, and she got little women all right, but it was child pornography.

Let’s face it. The avalanche caught us off guard. And as H.R. Haldeman so aptly put it, “Once the toothpaste is out of the tube, it’s hard to get it back in.”