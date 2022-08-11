Mary Belk: Stop making fun of Alabama

“Only in Alabama.” Now, that’s a statement that’ll get me riled up. Sometimes it’s said as criticism, but it’s always meant to ridicule and make fun of a whole population of folks, including you and me.

I’m pretty sure people who actually think “only in Alabama” haven’t traveled much. They might have flown from one airport to the next, talking to other passengers and hotel concierges, but I’ve camped in most states in the U.S. I’ve met folks in campgrounds, gas stations and grocery stores. And I learned a long time ago that every state has its share of challenged residents.

Take Oregon. When I was camping in Burns RV Park, I found that Oregon not only has more mosquitoes than Alabama, it has what some of us call rednecks. I noticed a man camping in a two-horse trailer 20-feet from my campsite.

“Where’re you from?” I asked him.

“Here,” he said, meaning it literally. He lived right there in the campground in that trailer.

When I said, “I’m from Alabama,” he looked baffled. He hadn’t heard of Auburn, so I tried Birmingham with no luck. He still seemed befuddled when I asked, “How about Atlanta?” I racked my brain and gave it my last shot. “Have you heard of Florida?” He perked up and nodded.

“I live near Florida,” I told him. But he laughed as if I’d said I was from Jupiter.

Meanwhile, I keep hearing, “Only in Alabama.” And it leaves me scratching my head, wondering, has anything good come out of Alabama? So I’ve become alert to all the good things around me.

Alabama’s shoreline along the Gulf of Mexico stretches for 60 miles, with the tidal shoreline extending another 600 miles. In fact, Alabama has the most water of any state, on the surface and below, and we lead the nation in citizen participation in water quality testing. We have 15 state parks. Forests, mountains, meadows, swamps and beaches dot the landscape, creating a birding paradise.

Our state has 61 colleges and universities. Auburn’s rich history in space incudes astronauts Ken Mattingly, Clifton Williams, Henry Hartsfield, James Voss, Kathryn Thornton and Jan Davis. Decatur-born Dr. Mae Jemison is an astronaut and physician.

There’s an abundance of remarkable native-born Alabamians, past and present—folks such as George Washington Carver, Booker T. Washington and Helen Keller. We’re happy to claim Hammerin’ Hank Aaron, Willy Mays, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Nat King Cole, actor/director, Thom Gossom Jr. and Octavia Spencer.

I cherish the writing of Harper Lee, Truman Capote, Zora Neale Hurston, Fannie Flagg, Kathryn Tucker Windham, Sena Jeter Naslund, Anne George and Carolyn Haines. Their tapestries of words reflect the color, rhythm, pulse and soul of generations of our folks.

Upton Sinclair said, “It’s difficult to get a person to understand a thing when his worldview depends on him refusing to understand it.” Some will continue to enjoy making fun of Alabama. But, I think we have a lot to be proud of.