Mary Belk: What we had, way back then

“I’m older than plastic,” a friend told me. I laughed and took him at his word. Then I googled it and found that plastic was invented three decades before he was born. But it didn’t become popular until the 1960s.
These days it seems water bottles, milk jugs, grocery bags, and yogurt cups are our enemies. We’re warned constantly about harming the environment. I religiously put my empty bottles out by the road on trash day. If I use too much paper, I worry that I’ve wasted a tree. So I recycle computer paper, printing on the backside.
On a trip to Norway with my daughter’s rhythmic gymnastics team not long ago, I was conscious of how much paper and plastic we use at home. We were competing in Gym for Life, living with 2,076 athletes from 23 countries for eight days. They fed us three meals a day using stainless steel cutlery, and in our rooms, there wasn’t a paper towel or napkin to be found.
I’ll admit I missed the convenience of wads of paper products to mop up spills and dry my hands. More than 2,000 thirsty athletes were responsible for carrying a bottle brought from home, filling it with tap water. They left our breakfast outside our door each morning in a small paper bag. There were no plates and only one thin napkin per person. I longed for a paper plate, but instead I used the tiny napkin as a dish for my boiled egg and roll.
I thought about the days when we didn’t have a lot of paper and plastic. Back then milk was delivered to our front door in glass bottles. When they were empty, we left them for the milkman to collect. Cokes came in green 6-ounce bottles. If we returned them to the store, we’d get a penny back. Like most children those days, I was always on the lookout for used Coke bottles to take back for cash. At school, we were served milk and juice in 4-ounce square cartons. For a special treat, we had a paperboard dish of ice cream, 2½ inches in diameter, with a flat wooden spoon. And when we shopped, we left A&P and Crest 5&10 with our purchases in paper sacks.
Saran Wrap was introduced in 1949, but Mama covered our sandwiches in wax paper. I took my grammar school lunch in a black metal lunchbox that looked like it might belong to a coal miner.
We were a one-car family. And after Daddy dropped us off at school in the morning, we walked almost everywhere else. Sometimes I wore hand-me-down clothes, and when my sister got a new pair of roller skates, the old ones were passed along to me. I adjusted them to fit my shoes with a twist of the skate key.
Those times might seem bleak to kids these days. We didn’t wish for more, though. Back then that’s all almost everybody had.