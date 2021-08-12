Mary Belk: What we had, way back then

“I’m older than plastic,” a friend told me. I laughed and took him at his word. Then I googled it and found that plastic was invented three decades before he was born. But it didn’t become popular until the 1960s.

These days it seems water bottles, milk jugs, grocery bags, and yogurt cups are our enemies. We’re warned constantly about harming the environment. I religiously put my empty bottles out by the road on trash day. If I use too much paper, I worry that I’ve wasted a tree. So I recycle computer paper, printing on the backside.

On a trip to Norway with my daughter’s rhythmic gymnastics team not long ago, I was conscious of how much paper and plastic we use at home. We were competing in Gym for Life, living with 2,076 athletes from 23 countries for eight days. They fed us three meals a day using stainless steel cutlery, and in our rooms, there wasn’t a paper towel or napkin to be found.

I’ll admit I missed the convenience of wads of paper products to mop up spills and dry my hands. More than 2,000 thirsty athletes were responsible for carrying a bottle brought from home, filling it with tap water. They left our breakfast outside our door each morning in a small paper bag. There were no plates and only one thin napkin per person. I longed for a paper plate, but instead I used the tiny napkin as a dish for my boiled egg and roll.