Mary Belk: What would our lives look like if we just took the time to pause?

Like the Red Queen in Alice in Wonderland, it seems, “The faster I run, the behinder I get.”

I need to look for diversions, get rid of the clutter that depletes my energy and gets in the way of making good choices. Find time to daydream. Learn to balance demands with pleasures, work with play, activity with rest.

And, I should remember to pause. I’m going to try to put on the brakes, listen to music more often, and stop to consider how the notes come together to give expression to the score.

Pascal wrote that “All of life’s problems stem from man’s inability to sit in a room alone.”

I’m not sure I go along with that or that a quiet mind necessarily brings inner peace. I can worry as much when I’m alone as I do in a crowd. But, as I contemplate the shape and texture of my life, I’m beginning to see things not always as they are but as I am.

Research shows that if we take blood samples from actors and actresses while they are performing, we find their blood tests altered by the roles they are playing. Humor and joy lower hormone levels related to stress. Despair and depression, when portrayed, have the opposite effect.