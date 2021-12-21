Mary Belk: What would our lives look like if we just took the time to pause?

Most of us need to pause and look for ways to simplify our lives.
A professional pianist who has had a lifetime of practice will play a piece quite differently than a beginning musician.
Arthur Schnabel said, “The notes I handle no better than many pianists. But the pauses between the notes—ah, that is where the art resides.”
Achieving balance in life looking for places to pause can be challenging. There will always be trying situations and aggravating people.
Helen Keller said, “We should live each day with gentleness.” And while the simple path might be gentle, its lessons can be powerful. For me, simplicity means lack of conflict along with balance and boundaries.
But, it seems none of us is immune to stress. It’s a common problem we face—from work, family challenges, taking on too many projects, and keeping up with the constant stream of opinions on social media. We all have those days when we’re running late to an appointment.
We haven’t prepared for the dog knocking over a mug full of coffee or the air pressure icon on the dashboard lighting up. The demands of modern life can be all consuming, making it hard to tune out the distractions around us.
Like the Red Queen in Alice in Wonderland, it seems, “The faster I run, the behinder I get.”
I need to look for diversions, get rid of the clutter that depletes my energy and gets in the way of making good choices. Find time to daydream. Learn to balance demands with pleasures, work with play, activity with rest.
And, I should remember to pause. I’m going to try to put on the brakes, listen to music more often, and stop to consider how the notes come together to give expression to the score.
Pascal wrote that “All of life’s problems stem from man’s inability to sit in a room alone.”
I’m not sure I go along with that or that a quiet mind necessarily brings inner peace. I can worry as much when I’m alone as I do in a crowd. But, as I contemplate the shape and texture of my life, I’m beginning to see things not always as they are but as I am.
Research shows that if we take blood samples from actors and actresses while they are performing, we find their blood tests altered by the roles they are playing. Humor and joy lower hormone levels related to stress. Despair and depression, when portrayed, have the opposite effect.
We’re all acting much of the time. You’ve probably heard, “Fake it till you make it.” And, Shakespeare tells us, “All the world’s a stage… one man in his time plays many parts.” I could try acting the way I want to be.