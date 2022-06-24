Mary Belk: Yesterday and today, we're just looking for ways to keep cool

The Summer Solstice is here, and it looks like it’s going to be another hot, muggy day. As a child, I lived for those days. My only plan was to sleep late and find ways to keep cool.

In those days, we didn’t have air conditioning. Back then, the pace slowed down. There was no sitting around in the house with the thermostat turned to a pleasant temperature. It was often cooler outside in the shade than in the house with a couple of fans struggling back and forth to circulate the air.

I could have used some gumption when I was growing up. Working on a tan was my main goal for the summer. We called it laying out or catching some rays. Nobody seemed to know that we might end up with baseball-like skin and other more serious problems.

I was happy frittering away my days at Chewacla State Park. Daddy drove us to the top of the so-called mountain and dropped us off with a group from church. Then we’d hike down to the rugged rocks at the bottom of the waterfall. Back up on top there were softball games and picnics. And sometimes we swam in Chewacla Creek. It seemed much cleaner back then.

One summer during my teenage years, my friends and I discovered a road to the forbidden rock quarry and spent our afternoons and evenings floating in the clear, icy water. Now that the quarry is dry and I can view the vastness of that hole, I don’t wonder why it was off limits.

Another of my favorite summer pastimes was making and eating homemade ice cream. My family had a hand-cranked salt and ice-bucket freezer. Mama stood over the stove stirring the sweet egg custard until it thickened. Then the mixture had to cool before it could be poured into the shiny metal cylinder inside the wooden churn.

Finally, we banged out the back door and gathered on the steps where the canister was fit into the bucket, and the churn handle was locked in place.

Mama alternated ice and rock salt, filling the shaft. She placed a folded dish towel over the top of the churn to keep the ice from melting too fast. Sometimes a child would sit on it to hold down the churn.

At last the churning process began as we took turns cranking the handle. The churn cranked and scraped while water from the melting ice ran out of the small hole partway up the bucket. When the handle wouldn’t budge another half-turn, Mama removed the cover being careful to keep the salt out of the ice cream. Then we all pushed and shoved and begged to scrape the dasher. Those drippings were the best bites of the whole concoction.

I’m getting ready to pull out my freezer and find Mama’s recipe. I can’t wait to sit in my air-conditioned kitchen eating hand-cranked vanilla ice cream out of Grandpa’s big, blue, cut glass bowl.

Mary Belk lives in Auburn and writes a column for the Opelika-Auburn News.