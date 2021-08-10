Mayor Ron Anders says vaccinations get Auburn closer to football, tailgating and healthy businesses

Editor's Note: We asked Ron Anders, the Mayor of Auburn, and Gary Fuller, the mayor of Opelika, to share their thoughts on COVID-19 vaccinations. Here's the response from Anders:
For over a year now, we’ve all followed the news about the COVID-19 virus and its impact. We’re all desperately ready for it to be over, but, unfortunately, we’re seeing another rise in cases. What’s different between today and a year ago is that we have a safe, simple ticket back to normalcy. Locally, more than 90,000 people received the vaccine at the clinic in Auburn. Nationally, we join millions of Americans who have been vaccinated under what has been called the most intense safety monitoring in U.S. history.
Based on our collective experience and what we’re hearing from medical experts at East Alabama Health, this vaccine is safe and highly effective in preventing you from getting sick or severely ill with COVID-19. Side effects are extraordinarily rare, and I believe it’s our best bet in getting rid of the virus. Even so, I understand that some of you may still have concerns, and I encourage you to learn more about this vaccine. I urge you to take the time to talk with your local doctor or pharmacist, the ones you trust with your health every day, as you make your decision. I ask you to strongly consider getting vaccinated. And remember, getting the vaccine is completely free — no healthcare coverage or payment required.
We were all looking forward to enjoying everything that fall brings without the worries of COVID-19 protocols. And, folks, this vaccine can still get us there. I believe it’s the key to enjoying tailgates and gathering with 87,000 of our closest friends in Jordan-Hare. I believe it’s the key to a healthy fall season for small businesses that have struggled over the last year. I believe it’s the key to finally getting rid of masks. But most importantly, I believe it’s the key to staying out of those hospital beds at East Alabama Medical Center. Don’t forget that almost 80% of those with COVID-19 at EAMC late last week were unvaccinated. We need your help to get things back to normal. Because we’re all in this together.