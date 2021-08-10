Mayor Ron Anders says vaccinations get Auburn closer to football, tailgating and healthy businesses

We were all looking forward to enjoying everything that fall brings without the worries of COVID-19 protocols. And, folks, this vaccine can still get us there. I believe it’s the key to enjoying tailgates and gathering with 87,000 of our closest friends in Jordan-Hare. I believe it’s the key to a healthy fall season for small businesses that have struggled over the last year. I believe it’s the key to finally getting rid of masks. But most importantly, I believe it’s the key to staying out of those hospital beds at East Alabama Medical Center. Don’t forget that almost 80% of those with COVID-19 at EAMC late last week were unvaccinated. We need your help to get things back to normal. Because we’re all in this together.