Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller shares how being vaccinated helped him recover from COVID-19

Editor's Note: We asked Gary Fuller, the mayor of Opelika, and Ron Anders, the Mayor of Auburn, to share their thoughts on COVID-19 vaccinations. Here's the response from Fuller:

Today I want to stress to you the importance of getting a COVID vaccine. After recently testing positive for COVID, I was quarantined for 10 days. I credit my having the vaccine in January for my mild symptoms and speedy recovery. I certainly understand the reluctance of many to be vaccinated. But I ask that you please consider it. Talk to your personal physician and read the

information available. Educate yourself so you can help protect those you love. I’ve said it time and time again, we trust our medical professionals when we have a car accident or need medical attention; therefore, we should trust them now, as they consistently tell us the need for more people to receive vaccinations. The numbers speak for themselves. According to East Alabama Medical Center, on Thursday, August 5, almost 80 percent of the COVID patients in the hospital were unvaccinated. We can prevent the surge of patients being admitted to the hospital if we take the vaccine.