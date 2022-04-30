Opinion: Alabama voters should beware of Mike Durant

Alabama’s U.S. Senate race is ever so important. This race will usher in a conservative or a liberal. On April 20, Steve Flowers’ editorial magnificently opened the door for a glimpse of Mr. Durant. We must step up to void a shellacking of Alabama’s image by this phantom, Mike Durant.

Receiving a February invitation to meet with Mr. Durant, we gathered March 5 in my office. Having performed considerable research, I was prepared. Asked why he entered the race, Mr. Durant replied, “I jumped into this race because there were only two candidates for U.S. Senator.” Really?

With no previous political skills, documented records show Mr. Durant has only voted in one Republican Primary his entire life – when John McCain was running in 2008; hence, Mr. Durant never voted for Trump in a primary, and he’s never once voted for an Alabama governor, sheriff or state legislator. Ouch! Lots of reasons to stay below the radar. No sir. This is Mike Durant.

Enter Jake Harriman. Jake Harriman, ex-Marine turned into “the Liberal Savior of the Democratic Experiment,” founded More Perfect Union, pledging up to $15 million in support for Durant through the PAC system. Though publicly denying his acquaintance previously, Mr. Durant admitted in my office that liberal Jake Harriman had been to his home on more than one occasion.

Harriman conferred with Zac Funderburk to form Alabama Patriot’s PAC (APP), which has received funds from More Perfect Union. America’s Promise PAC, formed April 2020, lists Jake Harriman as its treasurer and FEC filings show contributions to Durant’s campaign. Total contributions from APP are $2,145,168 and America’s Promise PAC are $3,706,800 per FEC filings through Q1, 2022.

These contributions are onerous to follow, but that is full dark money fashion! So, what’s the big deal if PACs donate to a candidate in Alabama? Alabamians do not like out-of-state money flowing to in-state campaigns. Period.

So far over $5.9 million of mostly West Coast money has been sent to the Durant camp. Could there be any other reason than to buy an election? In Lee County, we call that deception, Mr. Durant.

Last week, a fund-raising invitation to a May 2 Mike Durant event arrived. “Location Provided Upon RSVP.” That reception is Monday night... somewhere. The "Who Is Mike Durant?" mystery aligns with his platform, which is nonexistent, his scarcity, avoidance of the media, dodging questions on the 2011 newsclip on confiscating arms and more. That design of seclusion is his campaign style.

Mr. Durant is to be commended and remembered for his service to our country. Absolutely. Some may think it unpatriotic to hold a veteran accountable, but veteran status, or Republican, or Democrat or Independent status alone is insufficient to cast votes for any candidate without a minimum knowledge of their person. Alabama voters, Alabama needs protecting from the liberal plans of Mr. Durant.

Allen Harris is a contractor and developer and describes himself as "no stranger to the political arena and involved in state workforce development." He can be reached at allenharris593@gmail.com