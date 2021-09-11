Tammy Woolley: About that mandatory vaccine order to employers from President Biden

An Emergency Temporary Standard does not have to go through the lengthy, formal rulemaking process that applies to regulations. It can be issued after the Administration determines that “employees are exposed to a grave danger” from exposure to COVID-19 and that an ETS is “necessary” to protect them from such danger. In June, OSHA issued a similar ETS that applied to health care services employers.

Although the intent of the President’s announcement is clear, the details are not yet known. For example, we assume that the 100-employee threshold would apply organization-wide as opposed to specific worksites, but that has not been made clear. Although the announcement says that employees must be given paid time off to get the vaccinations, nothing has yet been said about those who continue to decline vaccination and must be tested once a week, nor does it address who pays for the testing, whether employees are paid for the time that they are being tested, or whether time off should be given for the testing even if unpaid. If OSHA is trying to incentivize people to get vaccinated, it would seem to make sense for the unvaccinated employees to be responsible for the logistics and expense related to the weekly testing.