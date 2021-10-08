Tammy Woolley: Asking applicants for vaccination status?

There has been a lot in the news lately about job applicants who include their COVID-19 vaccination status on their resumes, employers who ask applicants, and employers who refuse to consider anyone for hire who doesn't include their vaccination status on their resumes.

The ADA says employers can't ask for medical information at the applicant stage of the process. If the employer requires or requests information from an applicant concerning their COVID-19 vaccination status, or refuses to consider for hire an applicant who has not disclosed that information, then that does arguably violate the ADA requirements on pre-employment medical inquiries.

There are different rules under the ADA concerning medical information which can be requested by an employer depending on whether the individual is a job applicant, has received a conditional offer of employment, or a current employee,

Applicant stage: No "disability-related inquiries"(anything that would tend to elicit information about a disability – for example, days missed at previous job due to illness) of an applicant are allowed unless another federal law requires it. Asking an applicant if they have been vaccinated for COVID-19 could elicit information about a disability, such as the applicant disclosing being immunocompromised or receiving chemotherapy.