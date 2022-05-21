Tammy Woolley: EEOC issues guidance on use of AI in hiring

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission issued some helpful guidance last week related to employers' use of artificial intelligence and algorithms and the Americans with Disabilities. Here is a brief synopsis:

The ADA requires reasonable accommodation, not only for current employees, but also for job applicants and individuals who have offers of employment but haven't started work.

Therefore, employers using software, algorithms, or AI to screen job applicants need to offer reasonable accommodations to those who need them in connection with the application or screening process. The EEOC recommends stating up front that the company makes reasonable accommodations for individuals with disabilities, providing a contact, and responding to any such requests promptly.

If the individual claims a disability but the disability is not obvious, the employer can legally ask for appropriate medical documentation before deciding whether to make reasonable accommodations.

Hiding your head in the sand won't help. Employers can be liable for violations of the ADA in connection with the use of AI in hiring, even if the screening is performed by the vendor rather than the employer. In fact, employers can be liable if the applicant asks the vendor for a reasonable accommodation and the vendor either says no or ignores the request, and the employer doesn't even know it happened. This is because the vendor would normally be considered an "agent" of the employer, which would make the employer liable for what the agent does within the scope of the agency.

Three options to address this are: (1) designate yourself as the entity to handle all reasonable accommodation requests from applicants, (2) require your vendor to refer all requests for reasonable accommodation to you, or (3) ensure that your vendor understands the ADA and can competently and legally field all requests for reasonable accommodation. My preference would be Option 1 because if you want something done right, do it yourself.

Using AI that is "bias-free" or "validated" doesn't necessarily mean you're in the clear. According to the EEOC, some vendors say that their products are "bias-free," but this usually means only that the tool has been tweaked to avoid disparate impacts based on race, sex, national origin, or color -- in other words, the categories protected under Title VII. As we know, the ADA is different because it often requires an individualized assessment and, in appropriate cases, reasonable accommodations for particular individuals. Thus, a "bias-free" tool may not help much with ADA compliance. "Validated" means only that the tool has been found to assess for characteristics that are needed for performance of the job.

And, whatever you do, don't let your AI ask for medical information from applicants! Pre-employment medical inquiries are strictly prohibited by the ADA until after a conditional offer of employment has been made. The only exception is in response to an applicant's request for reasonable accommodation. At that point, a human rather than an algorithm should be doing the follow up.

The applicant may be entitled to reasonable accommodation even after he or she has failed the screen. Don't assume you can say "no" to an accommodation request just because the applicant has already failed the screening process. The obligation to consider reasonable accommodations exists whether the individual asks before the screening, during the screening, or after the screening.

Tammy C. Woolley is Senior Counsel in the Opelika office of Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP, and can be contacted at twoolley@constangy.com. This article is adapted from a recent post on the award-winning blog, “Employment and Labor Insider,” of which her colleague, Robin Shea, is proprietor.