Tammy Woolley: Gov. Cuomo's case offer many lessons about employee relations

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) tendered his resignation this week. His case has many lessons about employee relations! Here are a few examples:
Sexual harassment aside, the work environment was reportedly toxic. The work environment sounded like one that would give you ulcers and hives. Meanness. Yelling. Demoting or transferring people for arbitrary reasons.
A nice boss who likes to hug and kiss his employees in a friendly, non-sexual way may make it through his entire career without ever being accused of sexual harassment. That's because his employees love him and know he doesn't mean anything by it. But let a nasty boss behave exactly the same way, and he's likely to end up like Gov. Cuomo - out the door - whether he legally "harassed" anyone or not.
Staff did not know how to report an allegation of sexual harassment. Per the report, employees on the Governor's team did not know how to make an internal complaint of sexual harassment, not only the alleged victims, but also the people they went to with their complaints.
Employers, make sure that all employees (especially those in a supervisory role) know exactly where in the organization to go if they observe or get a complaint of harassment. Since #MeToo began, we have encouraged employers to designate someone, such as a Board member or even an outside third party, who could receive a complaint if the accused was someone very high up.
Skipping harassment training. According to the investigative report, Gov. Cuomo has received harassment training one time - ever - in 2019.
If you're a big shot who thinks you're just too important to take time for harassment training, do it anyway. It could help you learn how to behave better at work, provide you with some protection if you're accused of harassment, and set an example for your employees. In addition, it can help your company defend itself by showing that its anti-harassment policy has support at the highest levels.
"Let me dig that grave for myself. You didn’t make it deep enough." Two years ago, Gov. Cuomo signed into law legislation that made it easier for plaintiffs to prevail in harassment cases in the State of New York. The legislation extended the applicable statute of limitations to three years and eliminated the requirements that the behavior be "severe or pervasive" and that the alleged victim make an internal complaint. It also eliminated the requirement that the plaintiff show that similarly situated individuals in non-protected categories were treated more favorably.
In the Governor's defense, these changes were enacted by the state legislature. The Governor just signed it into law. He should have had the self-awareness to realize that this one would probably come back to bury him.
This article is adapted from a post on the award-winning blog, “Employment and Labor Insider,” of which my colleague, Robin Shea, is proprietor.
