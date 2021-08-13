Tammy Woolley: Gov. Cuomo's case offer many lessons about employee relations

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) tendered his resignation this week. His case has many lessons about employee relations! Here are a few examples:

Sexual harassment aside, the work environment was reportedly toxic. The work environment sounded like one that would give you ulcers and hives. Meanness. Yelling. Demoting or transferring people for arbitrary reasons.

A nice boss who likes to hug and kiss his employees in a friendly, non-sexual way may make it through his entire career without ever being accused of sexual harassment. That's because his employees love him and know he doesn't mean anything by it. But let a nasty boss behave exactly the same way, and he's likely to end up like Gov. Cuomo - out the door - whether he legally "harassed" anyone or not.

Staff did not know how to report an allegation of sexual harassment. Per the report, employees on the Governor's team did not know how to make an internal complaint of sexual harassment, not only the alleged victims, but also the people they went to with their complaints.