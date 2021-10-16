Tammy Woolley: Governors pushing back on mandatory vaccination

The federal guidance we have now makes exceptions for employees who need accommodation for medical or religious reasons. However, there is no exception for employees who object to vaccination based on "any reason of personal conscience," which could arguably include political reasons and generalized fear about the safety of the vaccines, among other reasons.

Gov. Abbott's Executive Order is expected to make things even more difficult and confusing for employers in Texas. But his order may also be the set-up for a legal challenge to the OSHA standard once the standard is issued.

Then there is Florida where just one day after Gov. Abbott’s Executive Order was issued, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he would contest the federal government’s plan to mandate vaccines for large private-sector businesses and encouraged the Florida legislature to pass a law prohibiting employees from being fired for refusing to be vaccinated.

The Florida Department of Health also reported that it had sent a notice of violation to Leon County informing it that the county had violated a Florida law prohibiting government agencies from forcing a vaccine as a condition of employment 714 times. Under the law, an agency can be fined $5,000 for each violation. The total fine for Leon County is more than $3.5 million.

Tammy C. Woolley is Senior Counsel in the Opelika, Alabama, office of Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP, and can be contacted at twoolley@constangy.com.