Tammy Woolley: Here's a social media PSA for employees and employers

People are being harassed, threatened, and fired from their jobs because of their social media postings. So, as a public service, I am providing these tips for employees and employers about social media.

For employees

First and foremost: Unless you work for the government, the First Amendment does not protect your right to post your every opinion on social media. In the context of social media, the First Amendment protects you only from having the police come to your home and throw you in jail for expressing your opinions. It doesn’t protect you from other consequences of what you say — like ticking off your friends, or losing your job.

If you like to post about politics, be prepared. Anything you say about politics will cause 50 percent of your “friends” or followers to become angry with you, to the extent that some may try to ruin your life.

If you’re into sex or illegal activity, don’t use social media to express yourself. Inquiring minds don’t want to know, and the sex postings could be considered sexual harassment if your co-workers see them and are offended.

For employers

Generally, you have the right to take action against an employee for an inappropriate social media post that offends co-workers, disparages your business, discloses your confidential and proprietary information, or reflects badly on your company. You can also take action if the posted content is discriminatory or harassing based on race, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), national origin, religion, age, or disability. Or, especially relevant to health care employers, against an employee who posts information that violates the privacy rights of patients. Or against an employee whose post indicates the employee is involved in illegal activity or communicates threats.

Always consult with your employment counsel before you act. If the posts relate to terms and conditions of employment, it may be “protected concerted activity” within the meaning of the National Labor Relations Act, making it unlawful to take action against the employee. This is true even if your company is non-union.

Strongly discourage your managers and supervisors from being “friends” with subordinates on social media to prevent them from getting too much information, which could affect their ability to manage in an unbiased manner. Does your supervisor really need to know that his employee has been on anti-depressants or is a member of a weird religious cult? Ignorance is bliss (as well as a defense to a discrimination claim.)

If you think you want to take action against an employee because of an offensive political post, think twice. In the United States today, every political opinion will likely be repugnant to 50 percent of the adult population. Treat expressions of opinion from the left the same way you’d treat equivalent expressions of opinion from the right, and vice versa. You can make an exception for any expression (from either side) that violates your discrimination and harassment policies.Tammy C. Woolley is Senior Counsel in the Opelika, Alabama, office of Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP, and can be contacted at twoolley@constangy.com.