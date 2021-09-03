Tammy Woolley: Is that religious request for vaccination accomodation 'sincerely held'?

Now that employers are becoming more aggressive in requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, we are also seeing a lot of requests from employees for religious exemptions.

Guidance issued by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says that employers can require employees to be vaccinated without violating federal law, but they must try to accommodate employees who are unvaccinated due to a medical condition that precludes vaccination or a religious objection to the vaccine.

Religious exemptions include not only Christianity, Judaism and Islam, but also generally recognized belief systems that are less common in the United States, as well as “individualized” beliefs that are not part of any generally recognized system.

The religious belief must be “sincerely held” to be entitled to accommodation, and employers are to start out with the assumption that the employee’s religious belief is sincere. There is no easy way for employers to screen out the bogus requests from the legitimate ones. Here are a few tips that may help.

Know your employees, or consult with people who do. Does their history indicate that they really do have sincere religious beliefs, or moral/ethical beliefs that rise to the level of being “religious” in nature?