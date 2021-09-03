Tammy Woolley: Is that religious request for vaccination accomodation 'sincerely held'?

Now that employers are becoming more aggressive in requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, we are also seeing a lot of requests from employees for religious exemptions.
Guidance issued by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says that employers can require employees to be vaccinated without violating federal law, but they must try to accommodate employees who are unvaccinated due to a medical condition that precludes vaccination or a religious objection to the vaccine.
Religious exemptions include not only Christianity, Judaism and Islam, but also generally recognized belief systems that are less common in the United States, as well as “individualized” beliefs that are not part of any generally recognized system.
The religious belief must be “sincerely held” to be entitled to accommodation, and employers are to start out with the assumption that the employee’s religious belief is sincere. There is no easy way for employers to screen out the bogus requests from the legitimate ones. Here are a few tips that may help.
Know your employees, or consult with people who do. Does their history indicate that they really do have sincere religious beliefs, or moral/ethical beliefs that rise to the level of being “religious” in nature?
Get a narrative. Ask the employees seeking religious exemptions to explain in writing their objection to the vaccine and the religious basis for their objection.
If the narrative supports the request for religious accommodation, then accept it as a valid request, and then determine whether you can accommodate without undue hardship.
If the narrative clearly does not support the request for religious accommodation (for example, if it shows that the employee’s objection is entirely political or based on fears about side effects), then deny the request.
Interview if additional information is needed. With regard to employees whose narrative does not clearly indicate whether they are entitled to religious accommodation, conduct follow up interviews with these employees to evaluate whether the employee’s objection is “religious” in nature, considering the following:
Did the employee veer off into the politics of COVID or vaccines?
Does the employee seem to genuinely believe it would be a “sin” to get the vaccine?
Can the employee reasonably articulate why he or she believes that vaccination would be sinful?
Determine whether you are going to consider the religious objection to be legitimate (in which case, go directly to “can we accommodate without undue hardship?”), or not legitimate (in which case, just say “no”).
Document! Documenting the reasons for denials are especially important, but approvals are important, too, in case you need comparative evidence.
The documentation should include the employee’s request, any supporting information submitted by the employee, the reason you determined that the request was or was not “religious” in nature, the reason you determined that the employee’s belief was or was not “sincere,” and any other information that might come in handy in the event of a legal challenge.
Tammy C. Woolley is Senior Counsel in the Opelika, Alabama, office of Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP, and can be contacted at twoolley@constangy.com. This article is adapted from a recent post on the award-winning blog, “Employment and Labor Insider,” of which my colleague, Robin Shea, is proprietor.