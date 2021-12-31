Tammy Woolley: SCOTUS to hear arguments on OSHA, health care vax mandates Jan. 7

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The CMS regulations were also issued on Nov. 5, and they have since been enjoined in 25 of the 50 states. The CMS regulations would require vaccination of most employees of most employers who receive Medicare or Medicaid funds, as well as certain non-employees who might come on site. The Biden Administration requested review of the court decisions that had enjoined the mandate.

For states where the CMS regulations have not been enjoined, all compliance deadlines will have occurred before the Jan. 7 argument date. The first compliance deadline under the CMS was Dec. 5 (requiring all covered employees to have at least the first dose of a vaccine and requiring employers to satisfy all of the policy/procedural requirements). The second deadline - for all covered employees to be fully vaccinated - is Jan. 4.

Employers covered by these mandates should be on the lookout for a development over the weekend of Jan. 7-9, or on Jan. 10. The Court’s rulings could result in a stay of the mandates pending a final decision. The Court could also decide to let the mandates take effect pending a final decision.

In the meantime, keep getting ready, just to be on the safe side.

Tammy C. Woolley is Senior Counsel in the Opelika, Alabama, office of Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP, and can be contacted at twoolley@constangy.com. This article is adapted from a recent e-newsletter published to clients.